Toyota-Maruti Suzuki C-segment MPV in the works; launch in FY23

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 19, 2022, 03:39 pm 2 min read

The upcoming C-segment MPV might run on a hybrid powertrain. Representative image (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota has revealed in a filing with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), that it will launch a new C-segment MPV in India, later this financial year (FY23). It will be the brand's first cross-badged vehicle supplied to Maruti Suzuki and should be positioned above the XL6 in the latter's line-up. The upcoming car might be backed by a hybrid powertrain.

Context Why does this story matter?

The collaboration with Maruti Suzuki, especially the rebadging of its cars, has proved to be beneficial to Toyota.

Compared to a net loss of Rs. 55 crore in FY21, the automotive giant managed to hit a net profit of Rs. 518.8 crore in FY22.

The company wants to continue this winning streak by launching a new C-segment MPV that will be shared by both.

Agreement A look at the Toyota-Suzuki deal

The global alliance between Toyota and Suzuki was inked four years back in FY19. Their deal pertains to the mutual supply of components, products, and production of cars at each other's factories. Swapping of models between their Indian subsidiaries, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) and Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is also included in the deal. However, only MSIL's four-wheelers have been cross-badged till now.

List Which Maruti Suzuki cars have been rebadged?

In June 2019, Toyota launched the Glanza (the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno). This was followed by the Urban Cruiser Hyryder (the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Vitara) that went on sale this October. The brands are now planning to introduce a new C-segment MPV that will take on rivals such as the Kia Carens in our market.

Features What will the C-segment MPV be like?

Toyota's upcoming C-segment MPV is likely to be positioned below the Innova Crysta. It should have a large hood, a hexagonal grille, skid plates, ORVMs, wrap-around taillamps, and alloy wheels. Auto climate control, multiple airbags, and a touchscreen infotainment system might be available inside. Under the hood, the four-wheeler may draw power from a hybrid powertrain.