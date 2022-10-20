Auto

Mitsubishi XFC concept SUV breaks cover with futuristic design

Mitsubishi XFC concept SUV breaks cover with futuristic design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 20, 2022, 11:38 am 2 min read

Mitsubishi XFC concept flaunts cameras in place of traditional ORVMs (Photo credit: Mitsubishi)

Japanese automaker Mitsubishi has revealed the XFC concept for the ASEAN markets. It will be showcased at the upcoming Vietnam Motor Show 2022. The crossover shares design details with Renault SUVs and will likely be based on the modular CMF-B platform, jointly developed under the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance. The production-spec model is expected to be offered with multiple engine options, including a mild-hybrid powertrain.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mitsubishi is primarily known for the successful stints of the Lancer and Pajero range in motorsport events such as the World Rally Championship and Dakar Rally.

The XFC concept follows the brand's modern design philosophy and shares various elements with SUVs from Renault and Nissan.

The Japanese carmaker says that the production-spec crossover will feature class-leading interior space and an overall generous boot capacity.

Exteriors The concept SUV flaunts all-LED lighting setup and designer wheels

The Mitsubishi XFC concept has a traditional SUV silhouette and flaunts a muscular clamshell hood, L-shaped LED headlamps with cascading DRLs, a closed-off grille with an illuminated hexagonal pattern, and silvered skid plates. On the sides, it is flanked by cameras in place of ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. The rear end is graced by T-shaped LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler.

Information It will be offered with multiple powertrain options

The technical specifications for the Mitsubishi XFC concept are yet to be revealed. We expect the production-ready version to be backed by multiple engine options, including a mild-hybrid powertrain.

Interiors It features bucket-type front seats and a minimalist dashboard design

Inside, the Mitsubishi XFC concept showcases a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, premium upholstery with yellow-colored contrast stitching, a floating-type gear-selector console, and a flat-bottomed steering wheel with hexagonal touch-sensitive buttons. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information Mitsubishi XFC concept: How much does it cost?

The pricing and availability details for the Mitsubishi XFC concept will be announced by the Japanese automaker when the vehicle reaches its final, production-spec avatar. We expect it to be priced competitively to rival the ever-popular Hyundai CRETA in the ASEAN markets.