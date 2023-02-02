Auto

2023 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiled with new color options: Check features

Feb 02, 2023

2023 Suzuki Hayabusa rides on 17-inch designer wheels

Japanese marque Suzuki has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the iconic Hayabusa. The superbike is available in three dual-tone color options: Pearl Vigour Blue/Pearl Brilliant White, Metallic Matte Black/Glass Sparkle Black, and Metallic Thunder Grey/Candy Daring Red. The sporty tourer retains the overall design of the outgoing model and draws power from the tried-and-tested 1,340cc inline-four engine.

Suzuki introduced the legendary Hayabusa in 1999 with a design inspired by the Peregrine Falcon. It held the title of the 'world's fastest production motorcycle' for the era.

However, with competition heating up, the bikemaker decided to update the supercar last year to make it more modern and appealing to younger buyers.

The MY-2023 upgrades primarily add three new color schemes.

The superbike flaunts an all-LED lighting setup and full fairing

The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa has an aerodynamically-tuned body with a full fairing, a vertically-stacked LED headlamp unit, air vents, a muscular fuel tank, a wide clip-on handlebar, a sloping visor, dual upswept exhaust, split-type seats with a removable cowl for the rear seat and grab rails and a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle packs a semi-digital instrument cluster. It rides on 17-inch designer wheels.

It is backed by a 1,340cc, inline-four engine

The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa draws power from a 1,340cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-four engine that generates a maximum power of 188hp and a peak torque of 150Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox with a quick shifter.

The motorcycle is equipped with launch control and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the ﻿2023 Suzuki Hayabusa comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels along with dual-channel ABS, launch control, cruise control ride-by-wire throttle, and five riding modes. The suspension duties on the supersport motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and an adjustable link-type mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2023 Suzuki Hayabusa: Pricing

The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa costs $18,799 (approximately Rs. 15.44 lakh) in the US. It is expected to be launched in India later this year.