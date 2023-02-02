2023 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiled with new color options: Check features
Japanese marque Suzuki has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the iconic Hayabusa. The superbike is available in three dual-tone color options: Pearl Vigour Blue/Pearl Brilliant White, Metallic Matte Black/Glass Sparkle Black, and Metallic Thunder Grey/Candy Daring Red. The sporty tourer retains the overall design of the outgoing model and draws power from the tried-and-tested 1,340cc inline-four engine.
Why does this story matter?
- Suzuki introduced the legendary Hayabusa in 1999 with a design inspired by the Peregrine Falcon. It held the title of the 'world's fastest production motorcycle' for the era.
- However, with competition heating up, the bikemaker decided to update the supercar last year to make it more modern and appealing to younger buyers.
- The MY-2023 upgrades primarily add three new color schemes.
The superbike flaunts an all-LED lighting setup and full fairing
The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa has an aerodynamically-tuned body with a full fairing, a vertically-stacked LED headlamp unit, air vents, a muscular fuel tank, a wide clip-on handlebar, a sloping visor, dual upswept exhaust, split-type seats with a removable cowl for the rear seat and grab rails and a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle packs a semi-digital instrument cluster. It rides on 17-inch designer wheels.
It is backed by a 1,340cc, inline-four engine
The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa draws power from a 1,340cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-four engine that generates a maximum power of 188hp and a peak torque of 150Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox with a quick shifter.
The motorcycle is equipped with launch control and dual-channel ABS
For the safety of the rider, the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels along with dual-channel ABS, launch control, cruise control ride-by-wire throttle, and five riding modes. The suspension duties on the supersport motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and an adjustable link-type mono-shock unit on the rear end.
2023 Suzuki Hayabusa: Pricing
The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa costs $18,799 (approximately Rs. 15.44 lakh) in the US. It is expected to be launched in India later this year.