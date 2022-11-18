Auto

CFMoto 800MT Sport R breaks cover as track-focused sports tourer

CFMoto 800MT Sport R breaks cover as track-focused sports tourer

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 18, 2022, 11:44 am 2 min read

CFMoto 800MT Sport R rides on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: CFMoto)

Chinese automaker CFMoto has unveiled the sportier "R" version of the 800MT Sport model for the global markets. The bike gets updated suspension and brakes. The sports tourer model is essentially a track-focused version of the standard variant and is fine-tuned using knowledge from the brand's Moto3 racing team. The motorcycle is fueled by a 799cc, parallel-twin engine that generates 89.7hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 800MT range of motorcycles was revealed in January last year. It comprises an adventure-focused 800MT and touring-oriented 800MT Sport.

CFMoto has now added a third offering to its flagship range, the 800MT Sport R.

The sporty model features slightly revised styling with a new paint scheme and premium hardware components from the likes of Pirelli, Brembo, Ohlins, and KYB.

Design The sports tourer gets track-focused Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires

The CFMoto 800MT Sport R has a typical ADV silhouette and flaunts a prominent beak design, dual pod LED headlights with crash guard-mounted auxiliary lights, a sculpted 19-liter fuel tank, split-type seats, an upright windscreen, a wide handlebar, a side-mounted "SC Project" exhaust, and a slim LED taillamp. The motorcycle packs a digital instrument cluster and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with Pirelli tires.

Information It draws power from a 90hp, 799cc, parallel-twin engine

The CFMoto 800MT Sport R is powered by a 799cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 8-valve, parallel-twin engine that churns out a maximum power of 89.7hp and a peak torque of 77Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Safety It is equipped with KYB inverted forks and Ohlins mono-shock

For the safety of the rider, the CFMoto 800MT Sport R is equipped with Brembo disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by KYB inverted forks on the front and Ohlins mono-shock absorber unit on the rear end.

Information CFMoto 800MT Sport R: Pricing

The pricing details for the CFMoto 800MT Sport R are yet to be disclosed. The motorcycle is still in a pre-production avatar. When launched, it should demand a premium over the standard model, which retails at £10,399 (approximately Rs. 10 lakh) in the UK.