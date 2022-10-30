Auto

2023 Nissan GT-R goes official with 600hp V6 engine

2023 Nissan GT-R goes official with 600hp V6 engine

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 30, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

2023 Nissan GT-R rolls on blacked-out 20-inch 'RAYS' alloy wheels (Photo credit: Nissan)

Japanese automaker Nissan has taken the wraps off the 2023 version of the legendary GT-R supercar in the US market. It bears a starting sticker price of $115,435 (approximately Rs. 95 lakh). As for the highlights, the coupe features subtle design tweaks and is offered in two trim levels: Premium and NISMO. It is powered by a hand-crafted 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Commonly referred to as "Godzilla" in the automotive world, the GT-R has been a flagship offering for Nissan since 2009. It competes in the high-performance grand tourer segment.

Touted as the successor to Skyline GT-R, the 2023 version of the car is the sixth-generation model to flaunt the GT-R moniker.

However, with stricter emission norms being implemented, the automaker is slowly phasing it out.

Exteriors The supercar flaunts circular LED taillamps and quad exhaust tips

The 2023 Nissan GT-R retains the aggressive silhouette of the current generation model and flaunts a sculpted bonnet, swept-back LED headlights, a sleek grille, a front air splitter, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. The coupe is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and blacked-out 20-inch RAYS alloy wheels. Circular LED taillamps and quad exhaust tips grace the rear.

Information It is offered with a 3.8-liter, V6 engine

The 2023 GT-R is powered by a hand-crafted 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine paired to a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system. The mill generates 565hp/633Nm in the Premium trim level and 600hp/652Nm in the NISMO guise.

Interiors The coupe features Nappa leather upholstery, semi-digital instrument cluster

On the inside, the 2023 GT-R has a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin with bright red Nappa leather upholstery on the dashboard, bucket-type seats, door panels, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It features two-zone climate control, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with a Bluetooth-based NissanConnect system and Apple CarPlay support, and a semi-digital instrument cluster with circular dials. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information 2023 Nissan GT-R: Pricing

In the US market, the 2023 Nissan GT-R will set you back by $115,435 (approximately Rs. 95 lakh) for the Premium trim level and $212,635 (roughly Rs. 1.74 crore) for the high-performance NISMO variant, including the destination fee.