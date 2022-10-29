Tata Punch's base variant loses out on idle start/stop function
Tata Motors has re-jigged the feature list for the Punch micro-SUV. The homegrown automaker has removed the idle start/stop function from the base Pure trim. Apart from this change, the car remains identical both mechanically and cosmetically. Notably, the four-wheeler had recently hit a production milestone of one lakh units in a record time of 10 months in India.
- The Punch is one of the most successful models from Tata Motors in recent years. It offers the compact dimensions associated with hatchbacks, along with the looks of an SUV.
- The automaker is currently dominating the compact SUV segment under Rs. 10 lakh in India with the vehicle.
- The brand has now re-jigged the feature list of the four-wheeler without a change in prices.
The Tata Punch has a typical SUV silhouette and sports a muscular clamshell bonnet, a sleek chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air dam with Y-shaped elements, bumper-mounted projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and skid plates. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler are available on the rear end.
The Punch is powered by a 1.2-liter, inline-triple, naturally-aspirated Revotron petrol engine that is mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The mill churns out a maximum power of 83hp and 113Nm of peak torque.
The Punch has a five-seater cabin with premium upholstery, a minimalist dashboard, keyless entry, an engine start/stop button, a cooled glovebox, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and connected car technology. It houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags and a rear-view camera.
In India, the Tata Punch will set you back by Rs. 5.93 lakh for the base Pure variant and Rs. 9.49 lakh for the range-topping Kaziranga Edition AMT iRA model (all prices, ex-showroom).