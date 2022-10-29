Auto

Tata Punch's base variant loses out on idle start/stop function

Tata Punch is available with the brand's iRA connected car technology (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has re-jigged the feature list for the Punch micro-SUV. The homegrown automaker has removed the idle start/stop function from the base Pure trim. Apart from this change, the car remains identical both mechanically and cosmetically. Notably, the four-wheeler had recently hit a production milestone of one lakh units in a record time of 10 months in India.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Punch is one of the most successful models from Tata Motors in recent years. It offers the compact dimensions associated with hatchbacks, along with the looks of an SUV.

The automaker is currently dominating the compact SUV segment under Rs. 10 lakh in India with the vehicle.

The brand has now re-jigged the feature list of the four-wheeler without a change in prices.

Exteriors The car flaunts a chrome-surrounded grille and skid plates

The Tata Punch has a typical SUV silhouette and sports a muscular clamshell bonnet, a sleek chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air dam with Y-shaped elements, bumper-mounted projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and skid plates. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler are available on the rear end.

Information It is backed by 1.2-liter, inline-triple engine

The Punch is powered by a 1.2-liter, inline-triple, naturally-aspirated Revotron petrol engine that is mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The mill churns out a maximum power of 83hp and 113Nm of peak torque.

Interiors It features connected car technology and dual airbags

The Punch has a five-seater cabin with premium upholstery, a minimalist dashboard, keyless entry, an engine start/stop button, a cooled glovebox, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and connected car technology. It houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags and a rear-view camera.

Information Tata Punch: Pricing

In India, the Tata Punch will set you back by Rs. 5.93 lakh for the base Pure variant and Rs. 9.49 lakh for the range-topping Kaziranga Edition AMT iRA model (all prices, ex-showroom).