Auto

2023 Toyota GR Supra GT4 Evo debuts: Check features

2023 Toyota GR Supra GT4 Evo debuts: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 29, 2022, 06:34 pm 2 min read

2023 Toyota GR Supra GT4 Evo flaunts a large rear wing (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has revealed the 2023 version of the Gazoo Racing-built Supra GT4 Evo. The race car comes with an array of mechanical improvements over the previous generation model. The coupe features redesigned brakes, latest-generation KW dampers, and a tweaked anti-roll bar for improved stability during high-speed cornering. It is powered by a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, straight-six petrol engine, tuned as per race requirements.

Context Why does this story matter?

"Gazoo Racing" is the performance-oriented racing division of Toyota.

It specializes in creating race cars for motorsport events such as 24 hours of Le Mans, World Endurance Racing, and World Rally Championship.

The 2023 Supra GT4 Evo is essentially an upgraded version of the GT4 race car that has over 100 podium finishes in three regions: Japan, the United States, and Europe.

Exteriors The race car flaunts OZ Racing wheels and Akrapovic exhaust

The 2023 Toyota GR Supra GT4 Evo has an aggressive design and flaunts a muscular bonnet with air scoops, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, an air splitter, wide air dams, and a sloping roofline. The coupe is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch "OZ Racing" wheels. LED taillights, a large wing, and an Akrapovic racing exhaust system are available at the rear.

Information It draws power from a 3.0-liter, straight-six petrol engine

The 2023 GR Supra GT4 Evo race car is powered by a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, straight-six petrol engine that is mated to a race-tuned "ZF" automatic gearbox. The mill develops 660Nm of peak torque. The power output of the vehicle is tuned as per the requirements.

Interiors The coupe features OMP racing seat and FIA-approved roll cage

The interiors of the 2023 Toyota GR Supra GT4 Evo can be modified as per the owner's requirement. It features an FIA-approved high-strength roll cage, a 120-liter ATL FT3 safety fuel tank with fast refueling system, an OMP racing seat with a six-point safety harness, and a multifunctional racing steering wheel with paddle shifters. Driver safety is ensured by race-calibrated ABS and traction control.

Information 2023 Toyota GR Supra GT4 Evo: Pricing

The order books for the 2023 Toyota GR Supra GT4 Evo race car are currently open. The coupe will set you back by €186,000 (approximately Rs. 1.52 crore) excluding taxes, customs, and logistics fees, in the European region.