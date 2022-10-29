Auto

2023 Ducati Diavel V4 goes official with MotoGP-derived engine

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 29, 2022, 12:27 pm 2 min read

2023 Ducati Diavel V4 rides on 17-inch machined alloy wheels (Photo credit: Ducati)

Italian superbike marque Ducati has taken the wraps off the 2023 Diavel V4 for the global markets. The cruiser features the brand's MotoGP-derived V4 Granturismo engine. The motorcycle retains the overall silhouette from the outgoing model and is now equipped with a cylinder deactivation system that aids fuel efficiency by switching off the rear cylinders. It draws power from a 168hp, 1,158cc V4 engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Diavel has been a flagship model for Ducati since its inception in 2010. It is the brand's second offering in the cruiser segment after the Indiana model in the late 1980s.

The 2023 version is offered with the iconic V4 Granturismo engine that does duties in the Panigale V4 and the Multistrada V4.

The updated motorcycle takes "Power Cruising" to a new level.

Design The cruiser sports a muscular fuel tank and 17-inch wheels

The 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 follows an aggressive design philosophy. The cruiser flaunts a muscular 20-liter fuel tank, a vertically-stacked LED headlamp with C-shaped DRLs, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept quad-tip exhaust, and a slim tail section with integrated footrest and sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle packs a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster and rides on 17-inch machined alloy wheels.

Information It is backed by a 1,158cc, V4 engine

The 2023 Diavel V4 is powered by a 1,158cc, liquid-cooled, 16-valve, V4 Granturismo engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with Ducati Quickshifter. The mill generates a maximum power of 168hp at 10,750rpm and a peak torque of 126Nm at 7,500rpm.

Safety It is equipped with cornering ABS and Ducati Traction Control

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 Diavel V4 comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, wheelie control, launch control, and four riding modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet. Suspension duties on the cruiser are taken care of by 50mm inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2023 Ducati Diavel V4: Pricing

In the US market, the 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 starts at a sticker price of $26,695 (approximately Rs. 22 lakh). The cruiser motorcycle is expected to arrive at dealerships there by early 2023. We don't know when it will arrive in India.

