2023 Yamaha XMAX 300 arrives with cosmetic tweaks, new features
Yamaha has revealed the 2023 iteration of the XMAX 300 for the European market. The maxi-scooter is one of the most popular offerings for the brand, with over 450,000 lakh units sold there so far. The brand has updated the scooter with an all-new digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity support via the brand's "MyRide" app. It is powered by a 292cc single-cylinder engine.
- Ever since it was first showcased in 2006, the XMAX range of maxi-scooters has been one of the highly sought-after offerings for Yamaha in Europe. The two-wheelers even made their mark in the less scooter-friendly market in the US.
- The updated 2023 version of the XMAX 300 features minor cosmetic tweaks along with a new instrument cluster. However, the scooter remains mechanically unaltered.
The 2023 Yamaha XMAX 300 has a typical maxi-scooter silhouette and flaunts apron-mounted dual-pod LED headlights with X-shaped DRLs, an adjustable windscreen, a wide handlebar, a side-mounted exhaust, a stepped-up seat, and a sleek LED taillamp. It packs a split-type digital instrument cluster with a 3.2-inch LCD unit and a new 4.2-inch colored TFT display with smartphone connectivity. It rides on designer alloy wheels.
The 2023 XMAX 300 is backed by a Euro-5 compliant 292cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine that churns out 27.6hp of maximum power and 29Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.
For the safety of the rider, the 2023 XMAX 300 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and a traction control system for better ride and handling characteristics. Suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and dual shock absorber units on the rear end.
The pricing and availability details of the 2023 XMAX 300 are yet to be disclosed by Yamaha. We expect the maxi-scooter to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which retails for £6,300 (approximately Rs. 6.02 lakh) in the UK.