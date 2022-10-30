Auto

2023 Yamaha XMAX 300 arrives with cosmetic tweaks, new features

2023 Yamaha XMAX 300 arrives with cosmetic tweaks, new features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 30, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

2023 Yamaha XMAX 300 is equipped with traction control system (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha has revealed the 2023 iteration of the XMAX 300 for the European market. The maxi-scooter is one of the most popular offerings for the brand, with over 450,000 lakh units sold there so far. The brand has updated the scooter with an all-new digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity support via the brand's "MyRide" app. It is powered by a 292cc single-cylinder engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ever since it was first showcased in 2006, the XMAX range of maxi-scooters has been one of the highly sought-after offerings for Yamaha in Europe. The two-wheelers even made their mark in the less scooter-friendly market in the US.

The updated 2023 version of the XMAX 300 features minor cosmetic tweaks along with a new instrument cluster. However, the scooter remains mechanically unaltered.

Design The scooter gets stepped-up seat, adjustable windscreen

The 2023 Yamaha XMAX 300 has a typical maxi-scooter silhouette and flaunts apron-mounted dual-pod LED headlights with X-shaped DRLs, an adjustable windscreen, a wide handlebar, a side-mounted exhaust, a stepped-up seat, and a sleek LED taillamp. It packs a split-type digital instrument cluster with a 3.2-inch LCD unit and a new 4.2-inch colored TFT display with smartphone connectivity. It rides on designer alloy wheels.

Information It draws power from a 292cc, single-cylinder engine

The 2023 XMAX 300 is backed by a Euro-5 compliant 292cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine that churns out 27.6hp of maximum power and 29Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.

Safety It is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the 2023 XMAX 300 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and a traction control system for better ride and handling characteristics. Suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and dual shock absorber units on the rear end.

Information 2023 Yamaha XMAX 300: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 XMAX 300 are yet to be disclosed by Yamaha. We expect the maxi-scooter to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which retails for £6,300 (approximately Rs. 6.02 lakh) in the UK.