Hyperion XP-1 hydrogen-powered hypercar makes public debut: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 18, 2022, 10:25 am 2 min read

Hyperion XP-1 features adjustable solar air blades (Photo credit: Hyperion Motors)

US-based Hyperion Motors has showcased its first-ever hydrogen-powered car, the XP-1 at the ongoing Los Angeles motor show. This happens to be the first public appearance of the hypercar since its unveiling in 2020. The coupe combines hydrogen fuel cells with supercapacitor storage, which delivers consistent performance even at extreme temperatures. The car promises to deliver a driving range of up to 1,609km.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the rise in pollution levels and the increasing cost of petrol and diesel, almost every automaker is looking for greener alternatives.

While most manufacturers are choosing Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Hyperion Motors has opted for hydrogen fuel-cell for its first-ever offering, the XP-1.

The brand is also focusing on developing infrastructure of hydrogen-refueling stations, similar to Tesla's "Supercharger" network in the US.

Exteriors The EV flaunts wrap-around Halcyon Wing doors and all-LED lighting

The Hyperion XP-1 has a futuristic design language and flaunts a muscular hood, sleek LED headlights, a large grille, wide air dams, a raked windscreen, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, the coupe has ORVMs, wrap-around Halcyon Wing doors, adjustable solar air blades, air scoops, and designer wheels. The rear end of the vehicle gets L-shaped LED taillights and a large diffuser.

Information It promises a range of up to 1,609km

The Hyperion XP-1 draws power from four "Axial Flux" motors linked to high-voltage hydrogen fuel cells with supercapacitor storage. The power figures are not yet disclosed by the automaker. The EV promises a range of up to 1,609km on a single tank.

Interiors The coupe features carbon fiber seats and a glass roof

On the inside, the Hyperion XP-1 has a sporty and futuristic two-seater cabin and features a minimalist dashboard, carbon fiber seats covered in premium leather upholstery, a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV packs a massive 100-inch touchscreen infotainment panel on the carbon fiber center console with gestures control. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Hyperion XP-1: Pricing

Currently, the Hyperion XP-1 is in pre-production form and is slated to go into final production in 2022. The coupe will be limited to just 300 units. The pricing details are yet to be disclosed by the automaker.