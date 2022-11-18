Auto

Moto Morini X-CAPE 650 ADV-R debuts with additional off-roading kit

Moto Morini X-CAPE 650 ADV-R is equipped with front disc brake covers for added protection (Photo credit: Moto Morini)

Moto Morini has unveiled a hardcore off-road-biased version of the X-CAPE 650 for the global markets. The model is called "ADV-R." It has a Dakar-inspired styling and flaunts additional off-roading kits such as an aluminum sump guard, crash guard-mounted auxiliary lights, and an SC-Project exhaust system. The motorcycle remains mechanically identical to the standard model and features a 649cc, parallel-twin engine.

Considered one of the heritage manufacturers around the world, the 85-year-old Italian marque, Moto Morini is known for offering premium motorcycles at a relatively affordable price tag.

The X-CAPE range made its debut in 2021 as a middleweight dual-sport motorcycle and was praised for its top-notch hardware and nimble ride-and-handling characteristics.

The ADV-R is essentially a rally-focused version of the standard model.

Design The motorcycle gets a TFT instrument cluster and wire-spoke wheels

The Moto Morini X-CAPE 650 ADV-R has a slim profile. It flaunts dual-projector LED headlights with DRLs, a sloping 18-liter fuel tank, an upright windscreen, a raised handlebar with knuckle guards, crash guard-mounted auxiliary lights, an upswept SC-Project exhaust, a flat-type single-piece seat, a slim tail section, and a sleek LED taillamp. It packs a full-color TFT instrument cluster and rides on wire-spoke wheels.

Information It is powered by a 649cc, parallel-twin engine

The Moto Morini X-CAPE 650 ADV-R is backed by the same 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine from the standard model. The motor churns a maximum power of 60hp and a peak torque of 54Nm. The mill is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It is equipped with switchable dual-channel ABS and disc brakes

In terms of rider safety, the Moto Morini X-CAPE 650 ADV-R comes equipped with Brembo disc brakes on both ends, along with front disc covers and switchable dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by adjustable 50mm Marzocchi inverted forks at the front and a fully adjustable Marzocchi mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Information Moto Morini X-CAPE 650 ADV-R: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Moto Morini X-CAPE 650 ADV-R are yet to be announced. However, we expect the motorcycle to carry a premium over the regular model, which retails at Rs. 7.2 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.