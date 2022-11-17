Auto

2024 Fiat 500e revealed as a compact, all-electric hatchback

US-specific Fiat 500e will get a 37.3kWh battery pack (Photo credit: Fiat)

Italian carmaker Fiat has announced the 2024 500e for the US market. The compact city car will make its first public appearance in the US at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show and will likely be available from Q1 2024. The EV is already on sale in the European region and boasts a range of up to 320km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The '500' hatchback has been an iconic model for Fiat since its debut in 1957. Over 3.8 million units of the car have been sold to date.

However, with the rise in requirement for sustainable mobility solutions, the automaker choose to convert the legendary petrol-powered city car into a Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) in 2020.

The 2024 version gets minor cosmetic and mechanical tweaks.

Exteriors The hatchback flaunts a closed-off grille and designer alloy wheels

The Fiat 500e has a "Smart Car" design language and flaunts a sculpted clamshell hood, projector LED headlights with split-type circular DRLs, a closed-off grille with the "500" badging, and a wide air dam. The EV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, black B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. LED taillamps and a roof-mounted antenna are available at the rear.

Information It promises a range of up to 320km

The technical specifications of the Fiat 500e for the US market are yet to be revealed. The hatchback gets a 117hp/220Nm electric motor paired with a 37.3kWh battery pack in the European region. It promises a range of up to 320km.

Interiors The EV features a free-standing infotainment panel and leather upholstery

On the inside, the 2024 Fiat 500e has a spacious four-seater cabin and features a customizable dual-tone dashboard, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and a two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a free-standing 10.25-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information 2024 Fiat 500e: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the 2024 Fiat 500e in the US are yet to be disclosed. For reference, the compact EV starts at around £30,645 (approximately Rs. 29.72 lakh) in the UK.