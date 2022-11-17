Auto

QJ Motor enters Indian market with four motorcycles: Check prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 17, 2022, 02:52 pm 2 min read

QJ SRK 400 is a flagship offering for the brand in India (Photo credit: QJ Motor)

Chinese automaker QJ Motor has launched four motorcycles in the Indian market. They are called SRC 250, SRV 300, SRK 400, and SRC 500, and are priced between Rs. 1.99 lakh and Rs. 3.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) All models will be sold through the "Moto Vault" dealerships, which also sell Zontes and Moto Morini motorcycles. The motorcycles come via the CKD route.

Context Why does this story matter?

QJ Motor is one of the largest bikemakers in the Chinese market and a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

The brand has partnered with Adishwar Auto Ride India and currently owns Benelli and Keeway, both having a strong presence in India.

With the company's official entry into the Indian market, the competition should heat up by quite a margin.

Bike #1 QJ Motor SRC 250

The QJ SRC 250 starts at Rs. 1.99 lakh for the Silver paint scheme and goes up to Rs. 2.1 lakh for the Black and Red color options (all prices, ex-showroom). The motorcycle flaunts a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round headlamp unit, a single-piece seat, a sleek taillamp, disc brakes, and a single-pod instrument console. It runs on a 249cc, twin-cylinder engine (17.5hp/16.5Nm).

Bike #2 QJ Motor SRC 500

The QJ SRC 500 retails at Rs. 2.69 lakh for the Silver Black variant, and Rs. 2.79 lakh for the Gold Black and Red White paint schemes (all prices, ex-showroom). It retains the design of the SRC 250 and features a color-coordinated round headlight, a dual-pod instrument cluster, a ribbed-pattern seat, and a pea-shooter exhaust. It draws power from a 480cc, single-cylinder engine (25.5hp/36Nm).

Bike #3 QJ Motor SRV 300

The QJ SRV 300 begins at Rs. 3.49 lakh for the Green shade and goes up to Rs. 3.59 lakh for the Orange, Black, and Red color options (all prices, ex-showroom). It has a walnut-shaped fuel tank, inverted front forks, a stepped-up seat, a large rear fender, and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. The cruiser is fueled by a 296cc, V-twin engine (30hp/26Nm).

Bike #4 QJ Motor SRK 400

The QJ SRK 400 is available at Rs. 3.59 lakh for the White paint scheme and Rs. 3.69 lakh for the Red and Black color variants (all prices, ex-showroom). The motorcycle sports dual projectors LED headlamps, an underbelly exhaust, inverted front forks, a side-mounted mono-shock unit, dual-channel ABS, and petal-type disc brakes. The streetfighter is powered by a 400cc, parallel-twin engine (41hp/37Nm).