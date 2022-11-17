Auto

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee goes official at Rs. 77.5 lakh

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee goes official at Rs. 77.5 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 17, 2022, 01:22 pm 2 min read

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee rides on 20-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Jeep)

US-based SUV specialist Jeep has launched the 2022 Grand Cherokee in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 77.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a flagship offering for the brand on our shores. The full-sized SUV sports an imposing design language, and gets a luxurious and tech-forward cabin. The four-wheeler arrives in the country via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ever since its inception in 1993, the Grand Cherokee is known for its road-biased handling characteristics, thanks to the use of a monocoque chassis.

The SUV has been praised by critics and customers alike for its luxurious cabin and reliable engine.

The 2022 version of the car gets a revised chassis with an independent front and rear suspension and a "Selec-Terrain" four-wheel-drive system.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts sleek LED headlights and 20-inch designer wheels

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has a typical SUV silhouette and flaunts a signature seven-slatted grille, a long and sculpted hood, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, a wide air dam, and a raked windscreen. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear.

Information It draws power from a 2.0-liter, inline-four petrol engine

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is powered by a 2.0-liter, inline-four, twin-turbocharged, petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 269hp and a peak torque of 400Nm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed gearbox with a "Selec-Terrain" four-wheel-drive system.

Interiors It features a floating-type infotainment panel with secondary passenger-side screen

On the inside, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has a luxurious seven-seater cabin with wooden trims on the dashboard, premium leather upholstery, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a floating-type 10.1-inch infotainment panel with a secondary passenger-side screen. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Pricing

In India, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will set you back by Rs. 77.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The full-sized SUV will be assembled at the brand's Ranjangaon facility near Pune, Maharashtra. The car can be booked online or via the automaker's dealerships on our shores.