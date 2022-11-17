2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee goes official at Rs. 77.5 lakh
US-based SUV specialist Jeep has launched the 2022 Grand Cherokee in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 77.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a flagship offering for the brand on our shores. The full-sized SUV sports an imposing design language, and gets a luxurious and tech-forward cabin. The four-wheeler arrives in the country via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route.
- Ever since its inception in 1993, the Grand Cherokee is known for its road-biased handling characteristics, thanks to the use of a monocoque chassis.
- The SUV has been praised by critics and customers alike for its luxurious cabin and reliable engine.
- The 2022 version of the car gets a revised chassis with an independent front and rear suspension and a "Selec-Terrain" four-wheel-drive system.
The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has a typical SUV silhouette and flaunts a signature seven-slatted grille, a long and sculpted hood, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, a wide air dam, and a raked windscreen. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear.
The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is powered by a 2.0-liter, inline-four, twin-turbocharged, petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 269hp and a peak torque of 400Nm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed gearbox with a "Selec-Terrain" four-wheel-drive system.
On the inside, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has a luxurious seven-seater cabin with wooden trims on the dashboard, premium leather upholstery, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a floating-type 10.1-inch infotainment panel with a secondary passenger-side screen. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.
In India, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will set you back by Rs. 77.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The full-sized SUV will be assembled at the brand's Ranjangaon facility near Pune, Maharashtra. The car can be booked online or via the automaker's dealerships on our shores.