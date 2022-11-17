Auto

Toyota bZ compact SUV concept breaks cover: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 17, 2022, 12:21 pm 2 min read

Toyota bZ compact SUV concept features all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has showcased the bZ compact SUV concept at the 2022 Los Angeles auto show in California, US. The SUV is part of the bZ or "Beyond Zero" line-up of vehicles by the Japanese automaker. For highlights, the concept car is based on the e-TNGA platform and flaunts a striking design language and a futuristic cabin decked with curved displays.

Context Why does this story matter?

Toyota is slowly moving toward the ongoing electrification process in the automotive world.

The brand was the last of the top-tier automakers to enter the EV segment with the bZ4X model.

The bZ or "Beyond Zero" is a family of battery electric vehicles (BEV) that aim provide its customers with value that exceeds mere "zero emissions" mobility solutions.

Exteriors The SUV gets connected LED taillamps and a full-width DRL

The Toyota bZ compact SUV concept retains the design language from the bZ4X electric SUV and flaunts a muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlights with a full-width DRL, a closed-off grille, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out pillars, and designer alloy wheels. Connected LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a sloping roofline are available at the rear.

Information It will be backed by an efficient electric powertrain

The technical details of the Toyota bZ compact SUV concept are yet to be disclosed. However, we expect the EV to be powered by either a single or dual-motor setup paired with a large battery pack.

Interiors The car features a yoke-type steering wheel and curved displays

The interior of the Toyota bZ compact SUV concept has a futuristic vibe and features a minimalist dashboard design, a leather-wrapped center console, a vertically-stacked capacitive gear selector, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional yoke-type steering wheel. The concept EV packs two floating-type curved displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. The production model should get multiple airbags and ADAS functions for safety.

Information Toyota bZ compact SUV concept: Availability

The Toyota bZ compact SUV is currently in the concept stage and the production of the EV is yet to be confirmed by the automaker. The SUV will be a part of the futuristic bZ line-up by the brand.