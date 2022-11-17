2023 Porsche 911 Dakar is a dream-come-true for off-roading enthusiasts
Porsche has taken the wraps off a unique, limited-edition 911 Dakar model at the ongoing 2022 Los Angeles auto show. The off-road-biased supercar will be limited to just 2,500 units worldwide and carries a starting price of $223,450 (approximately Rs. 1.82 crore) It is based on the 911 Carrera but features a special 50mm lift kit along with a regular sports suspension option.
- Porsche has a rich history of off-road racing, which includes multiple victories in the Dakar rally.
- To commemorate its success at the 1984 Paris-Dakar rally and the birth of the all-wheel-drive Porsche 911, the German supercar marque has launched a special edition 911 Dakar model for a limited run.
- The coupe gets multiple mechanical tweaks and is offered with an optional Rallye Design Package.
The 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar retains the overall silhouette from the standard model and flaunts oval-shaped projector LED headlights, a muscular bonnet with air vents, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by a roof rack, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and blacked-out designer wheels with specially-developed all-terrain tires. Connected LED taillamps and a spoiler grace the rear.
The 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar is powered by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, flat-six petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 473.4hp and a peak torque of 570Nm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system.
On the inside, the 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar has a sporty two-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, all-black leather upholstery, racing-type bucket seats, dual-zone climate control, an optional roll-over bar, and multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters and mode-selector knob. The coupe packs a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and six-point seat belts.
In the US market, the 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar will set you back by $223,450 (approximately Rs. 1.82 crore), excluding the optional Rallye Design Package. The supercar is limited to just 2,500 units and can be booked only through the brand's dealerships.