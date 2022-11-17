Auto

2023 Porsche 911 Dakar is a dream-come-true for off-roading enthusiasts

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 17, 2022, 10:10 am 2 min read

2023 Porsche 911 Dakar is equipped with specially developed Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tires (Photo credit: Porsche)

Porsche has taken the wraps off a unique, limited-edition 911 Dakar model at the ongoing 2022 Los Angeles auto show. The off-road-biased supercar will be limited to just 2,500 units worldwide and carries a starting price of $223,450 (approximately Rs. 1.82 crore) It is based on the 911 Carrera but features a special 50mm lift kit along with a regular sports suspension option.

Porsche has a rich history of off-road racing, which includes multiple victories in the Dakar rally.

To commemorate its success at the 1984 Paris-Dakar rally and the birth of the all-wheel-drive Porsche 911, the German supercar marque has launched a special edition 911 Dakar model for a limited run.

The coupe gets multiple mechanical tweaks and is offered with an optional Rallye Design Package.

Exteriors The supercar flaunts a roof rack and all-terrain tires

The 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar retains the overall silhouette from the standard model and flaunts oval-shaped projector LED headlights, a muscular bonnet with air vents, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by a roof rack, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and blacked-out designer wheels with specially-developed all-terrain tires. Connected LED taillamps and a spoiler grace the rear.

Information It is backed by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged engine

The 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar is powered by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, flat-six petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 473.4hp and a peak torque of 570Nm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The coupe features all-black leather upholstery and racing-type bucket seats

On the inside, the 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar has a sporty two-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, all-black leather upholstery, racing-type bucket seats, dual-zone climate control, an optional roll-over bar, and multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters and mode-selector knob. The coupe packs a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and six-point seat belts.

Information 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar: Pricing

In the US market, the 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar will set you back by $223,450 (approximately Rs. 1.82 crore), excluding the optional Rallye Design Package. The supercar is limited to just 2,500 units and can be booked only through the brand's dealerships.