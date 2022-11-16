Auto

Tesla Semi electric truck deliveries to commence from December 1

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 16, 2022, 05:53 pm 2 min read

Tesla Semi truck can sprint from 0-96km/h in 20 seconds, with full load (Photo credit: Tesla)

Tesla is all set to begin deliveries of the Semi electric truck in the US from December 1 onward. The brand will be hosting a delivery event at its Gigafactory in Nevada. The truck was first showcased in 2017 with its production stated to begin by 2019. However, the process was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and global semiconductor shortage.

Context Why does this story matter?

While electric mobility solutions are available in the passenger vehicle and last-mile mobility categories, most of the freight and cargo industry runs on diesel-powered trucks as of now.

While they provide a slightly affordable solution when compared to planes and ships, diesel trucks emit a lot of greenhouse gases.

Tesla aims to provide both a cheaper-to-run and cleaner alternative to ICE-powered trucks.

Exteriors The truck has vertically-stacked LED headlights and an aerodynamic canopy

The Tesla Semi has a typical truck-like silhouette and flaunts a large and muscular hood, a closed-off grille, a raked windscreen, an aerodynamic canopy, vertically-stacked LED headlights, and high-mounted LED auxiliary lights. The truck is flanked by large ORVMs, doors with flush-fitted handles, large windows, flared wheel arches, and steel wheels. Circular LED taillights are available at the rear end.

Information It promises a range of over 805km with full load

Tesla has not yet disclosed the technical specifications for the Semi truck. However, the company claims the vehicle has a range of over 805km on a single charge while carrying a full load of over 38,000kg.

Interiors It has a centrally-positioned driver's seat and two large screens

On the inside, the Tesla Semi truck has a spacious cabin with configurable sleeper space. It features a centrally-positioned driver's seat, premium fabric upholstery, a side-mounted panel with storage places, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and two large displays for the instrument cluster, vehicle telemetry, and infotainment purposes. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information Tesla Semi: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Tesla Semi will not be available to the general public, as the trucks are primarily made for commercial fleet operation. Tesla will be delivering its first truck to Pepsi Co at the December 1 delivery event.