Benelli Imperiale 400 cruiser motorcycle becomes costlier by Rs. 21,000

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 16, 2022, 05:08 pm 2 min read

Benelli Imperiale 400 rides on wire-spoked wheels (Photo credit: Benelli)

Italian marque Benelli has hiked the prices of the Imperiale 400 in India by Rs. 21,000. It is the third price revision for the cruiser motorcycle this year. The total cost of the bike has gone up by nearly Rs. 43,000 since April and the newest hike is the most substantial one to date. The retro-styled two-wheeler is backed by a 374cc, single-cylinder engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Imperiale 400 is an entry-level model for Benelli in India. It is also one of the best-selling motorcycles for the bikemaker on our shores.

The bike has been praised by critics and customers alike for its old-school charm and modern safety features and rivals the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

However, the newest price revision might impact its sales.

Design The retro-cruiser motorcycle flaunts a teardrop-shaped fuel tank

The Benelli Imperiale 400 has a retro-inspired look and flaunts a teardrop-shaped 12-liter fuel tank, a round halogen headlight, a wide handlebar, split-type seats with a single-piece tubular grab rail, a lengthy pea-shooter exhaust, and a circular taillight. The cruiser houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and rides on 19-inch (front) and 18-inch (rear) wire-spoked wheels. The motorcycle tips the scales at 205kg.

Information It is powered by a 21hp, 374cc engine

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is fueled by a 374cc, air-and-oil-cooled, four-valve, SOHC, single-cylinder engine that is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 20.7hp and a peak torque of 29Nm.

Safety It is equipped with 41mm telescopic front forks

In terms of rider safety, the Benelli Imperiale 400 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better ride and handling characteristics. The suspension duties on the cruiser motorcycle are taken care of by large 41mm telescopic forks at the front and dual preload adjustable shock absorbers at the rear end.

Information Benelli Imperiale 400: Pricing

After the price revision, the Benelli Imperiale 400 now carries a price tag of Rs. 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The retro-inspired motorcycle is available in three color options: Red, Black, and Silver.