CFMoto 300 CL-X breaks cover in global markets: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 24, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

CFMoto 300 CL-X flaunts an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: CFMoto)

Chinese automaker CFMoto has unveiled the 300 CL-X model for the global markets. It features a neo-retro design language as seen on its sibling, the 700 CL-X SPORT. The motorcycle is based on the 300NK model and is equipped with dual-channel "Continental" ABS as standard. It draws power from a 292cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 27hp.

Why does this story matter?

Founded in 1989, CFMoto is one of the popular bikemakers in the European region as well as the South East Asian markets in the sub-800cc category.

Taking inspiration from the middleweight retro-inspired 700 CL-X SPORT model, the all-new 300 CL-X plans to offer a big-bike feel at a relatively affordable price point.

The motorcycle will be compatible with A2 license holders.

The motorcycle flaunts a muscular fuel tank and alloy wheels

The CFMoto 300 CL-X has a retro-scrambler look and flaunts a muscular 14.5-liter fuel tank, a circular LED headlight with DRLs, a wide handlebar, a ribbed-pattern, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and slim tail section with an LED taillamp. The motorcycle packs a fully-digital circular TFT instrument cluster. The two-wheeler rides on 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels with road-biased tires.

It is powered by a 292cc, single-cylinder engine

The CFMoto 300 CL-X is backed by a 292cc, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The mill generates a maximum power of 27hp at 8,750rpm and a peak torque of 25Nm at 7,000rpm.

The bike is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the CFMoto 300 CL-X comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel "Continental" ABS for improved braking performance. The suspension duties on the retro-inspired motorcycle are taken care of by 37mm inverted forks on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

CFMoto 300 CL-X: Pricing

The pricing and availability details for the CFMoto 300 CL-X are yet to be announced by the automaker. We expect the retro-inspired roadster to carry a premium over the 300NK streetfighter model, which retails at €3,690 (approximately Rs. 3.12 lakh) in the European region.