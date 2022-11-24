CFMoto 300 CL-X breaks cover in global markets: Check features
Chinese automaker CFMoto has unveiled the 300 CL-X model for the global markets. It features a neo-retro design language as seen on its sibling, the 700 CL-X SPORT. The motorcycle is based on the 300NK model and is equipped with dual-channel "Continental" ABS as standard. It draws power from a 292cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 27hp.
Why does this story matter?
- Founded in 1989, CFMoto is one of the popular bikemakers in the European region as well as the South East Asian markets in the sub-800cc category.
- Taking inspiration from the middleweight retro-inspired 700 CL-X SPORT model, the all-new 300 CL-X plans to offer a big-bike feel at a relatively affordable price point.
- The motorcycle will be compatible with A2 license holders.
The motorcycle flaunts a muscular fuel tank and alloy wheels
The CFMoto 300 CL-X has a retro-scrambler look and flaunts a muscular 14.5-liter fuel tank, a circular LED headlight with DRLs, a wide handlebar, a ribbed-pattern, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and slim tail section with an LED taillamp. The motorcycle packs a fully-digital circular TFT instrument cluster. The two-wheeler rides on 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels with road-biased tires.
It is powered by a 292cc, single-cylinder engine
The CFMoto 300 CL-X is backed by a 292cc, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The mill generates a maximum power of 27hp at 8,750rpm and a peak torque of 25Nm at 7,000rpm.
The bike is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS
In terms of rider safety, the CFMoto 300 CL-X comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel "Continental" ABS for improved braking performance. The suspension duties on the retro-inspired motorcycle are taken care of by 37mm inverted forks on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.
CFMoto 300 CL-X: Pricing
The pricing and availability details for the CFMoto 300 CL-X are yet to be announced by the automaker. We expect the retro-inspired roadster to carry a premium over the 300NK streetfighter model, which retails at €3,690 (approximately Rs. 3.12 lakh) in the European region.