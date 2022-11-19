Royal Enfield Hunter 350 achieves 50,000-unit sales milestone in 3mths
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has surpassed the 50,000 units sales milestone in a span of just three months. To recall, the retro-scrambler offering was launched in India in August this year. The motorcycle is the most affordable model in the brand's line-up and is based on the J-series platform. The two-wheeler is fueled by a 349cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 20.2hp of power.
- The Hunter 350 is one of the lightest offerings from Royal Enfield to date, thanks to the critically-acclaimed J-series platform.
- The motorcycle has been praised by critics and customers alike for its nimble ride and handling characteristics and lower noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels compared to its predecessors.
- Thanks to its relatively affordable price tag, the popularity of the bike has increased rapidly.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has a retro-scrambler look and flaunts a 13-liter teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a blacked-out round headlamp unit, a wide handlebar, a ribbed-pattern seat, grab rails, an upswept exhaust, bar-end mirrors, and a circular LED taillamp. It houses a semi-digital instrument cluster with an optional Tripper Navigation unit. Depending on the variant, the motorcycle rides either on 17-inch wire-spoked or alloy wheels.
The Hunter 350 is powered by the same 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, J-series engine from the Meteor 350 and Classic 350. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The motor churns out a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 27Nm.
For the safety of the rider, the Hunter 350 is equipped with a disc brake on the front and a drum/disc on the rear wheel, along with either a single-channel or dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance. Suspension duties are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front and six-step preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end of the retro-inspired motorcycle.
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 ranges between Rs. 1.5 lakh for the base Retro Factory variant and Rs. 1.69 lakh for the range-topping Metro Rebel trim (all prices, ex-showroom). The Chennai-based bikemaker has sold 50,760 units of the retro-scrambler motorcycle to date.