Royal Enfield Hunter 350 achieves 50,000-unit sales milestone in 3mths

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 19, 2022, 07:15 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets 41mm telescopic front forks (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has surpassed the 50,000 units sales milestone in a span of just three months. To recall, the retro-scrambler offering was launched in India in August this year. The motorcycle is the most affordable model in the brand's line-up and is based on the J-series platform. The two-wheeler is fueled by a 349cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 20.2hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Hunter 350 is one of the lightest offerings from Royal Enfield to date, thanks to the critically-acclaimed J-series platform.

The motorcycle has been praised by critics and customers alike for its nimble ride and handling characteristics and lower noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels compared to its predecessors.

Thanks to its relatively affordable price tag, the popularity of the bike has increased rapidly.

Design The motorcycle flaunts a round headlamp unit and alloy wheels

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has a retro-scrambler look and flaunts a 13-liter teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a blacked-out round headlamp unit, a wide handlebar, a ribbed-pattern seat, grab rails, an upswept exhaust, bar-end mirrors, and a circular LED taillamp. It houses a semi-digital instrument cluster with an optional Tripper Navigation unit. Depending on the variant, the motorcycle rides either on 17-inch wire-spoked or alloy wheels.

Information It is backed by a 20hp, 350cc engine

The Hunter 350 is powered by the same 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, J-series engine from the Meteor 350 and Classic 350. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The motor churns out a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 27Nm.

Safety It is equipped with 41mm telescopic front forks

For the safety of the rider, the Hunter 350 is equipped with a disc brake on the front and a drum/disc on the rear wheel, along with either a single-channel or dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance. Suspension duties are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front and six-step preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end of the retro-inspired motorcycle.

Information Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Pricing

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 ranges between Rs. 1.5 lakh for the base Retro Factory variant and Rs. 1.69 lakh for the range-topping Metro Rebel trim (all prices, ex-showroom). The Chennai-based bikemaker has sold 50,760 units of the retro-scrambler motorcycle to date.