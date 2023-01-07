Estrema Fulminea hypercar debuts with new-generation solid-state battery technology
Italian automaker Automobili Estrema has unveiled its most advanced electric hypercar, the Fulminea, for the global markets. It bears a sticker price of £2 million (approximately Rs. 19.9 crore). The hyper EV will be produced in a limited run of just 61 units. It happens to be the first car to feature a hybrid battery pack with both solid-state cells and ultra-capacitors.
Why does this story matter?
- Taking inspiration from various elements of nature, the Fulminea showcases Automobili Estrema's futuristic design language and innovative solid-state battery technology.
- The Modena-based firm is now aiming to break the Nurburgring Nordschleife production EV lap record in September this year with their newest electric hypercar.
- 'Fulminea' means 'lightning fast' in Italian, which aptly highlights the high-speed nature of the modern-age coupe.
The coupe sports a retractable rear wing and see-through fin
The Estrema Fulminea follows an aggressive design language and sports a long and sculpted bonnet with functional air vents, sweptback projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a front air splitter, and a see-through fin. The coupe is flanked on the sides by two large doors, flush-fitted door handles, and designer alloy wheels. LED taillights and a retractable wing grace the rear end.
It has a top speed of 350km/h
The Estrema Fulminea draws power from a 2,040hp, quad motor setup. It is linked to a new generation 100kWh hybrid battery pack made using solid-state cells and ultra-capacitors. The EV hits a top speed of 350km/h and does the 0-100km/h sprint in just two seconds.
The EV will feature a sporty two-seater cabin
The interiors of the Estrema Fulminea are under wraps. However, we expect the electric hypercar to get a sporty two-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, premium upholstery, racing-type bucket seats, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and four-point seatbelts.
How much does it cost?
In the UK market, the Estrema Fulminea can be yours with an asking price of £2 million (approximately Rs. 19.9 crore). The electric hypercar is limited to just 61 units globally. The first production model is expected to arrive by June 2023.