Estrema Fulminea hypercar debuts with new-generation solid-state battery technology

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 07, 2023, 12:14 pm 2 min read

Estrema Fulminea features air scoops on both sides (Photo credit: Automobili Estrema)

Italian automaker Automobili Estrema has unveiled its most advanced electric hypercar, the Fulminea, for the global markets. It bears a sticker price of £2 million (approximately Rs. 19.9 crore). The hyper EV will be produced in a limited run of just 61 units. It happens to be the first car to feature a hybrid battery pack with both solid-state cells and ultra-capacitors.

Why does this story matter?

Taking inspiration from various elements of nature, the Fulminea showcases Automobili Estrema's futuristic design language and innovative solid-state battery technology.

The Modena-based firm is now aiming to break the Nurburgring Nordschleife production EV lap record in September this year with their newest electric hypercar.

'Fulminea' means 'lightning fast' in Italian, which aptly highlights the high-speed nature of the modern-age coupe.

The coupe sports a retractable rear wing and see-through fin

The Estrema Fulminea follows an aggressive design language and sports a long and sculpted bonnet with functional air vents, sweptback projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a front air splitter, and a see-through fin. The coupe is flanked on the sides by two large doors, flush-fitted door handles, and designer alloy wheels. LED taillights and a retractable wing grace the rear end.

It has a top speed of 350km/h

The Estrema Fulminea draws power from a 2,040hp, quad motor setup. It is linked to a new generation 100kWh hybrid battery pack made using solid-state cells and ultra-capacitors. The EV hits a top speed of 350km/h and does the 0-100km/h sprint in just two seconds.

The EV will feature a sporty two-seater cabin

The interiors of the Estrema Fulminea are under wraps. However, we expect the electric hypercar to get a sporty two-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, premium upholstery, racing-type bucket seats, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and four-point seatbelts.

How much does it cost?

In the UK market, the Estrema Fulminea can be yours with an asking price of £2 million (approximately Rs. 19.9 crore). The electric hypercar is limited to just 61 units globally. The first production model is expected to arrive by June 2023.