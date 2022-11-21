Auto

27North Ascender 30A is a bulletproof home on wheels

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 21, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

27North Ascender 30A has 6 roof-mounted 100W solar panels (Photo credit: 27North)

US-based 27North has revealed the Ascender 30A adventure truck for the US market with a starting price tag of $750,000 (approximately Rs. 6.1 crore). It is based on the 2023 Ford F550 Super Duty pick-up truck. So far, only seven units of the motor home have been made, with six more in the pipeline. It is powered by a 6.7-liter, "Power Stroke" turbo-diesel engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Founded by Pavel Bosovik, 27North is focused on designing and building luxurious and unique adventure vehicles primarily for the US market.

The company develops rugged motor homes using vans and pick-up trucks as a base.

Its newest creation is a full-size bulletproof expedition truck that is designed to carry four people and features a dining room, a small kitchen, a shower, and a bed.

Exteriors The truck flaunts projector LED headlights and a reinforced grille

The 27North Ascender 30A has a massive motor home built using Kevlar-reinforced material. It is based on the Ford F550 and flaunts a huge grille, projector LED headlights with DRLs, a long and muscular hood, and redesigned bumpers. On the sides, the motor home has a unique angular body with a giant door and motorized steps. It rides on military-grade wheels and tires.

Information It is backed by a 6.7-liter, V8 engine

The 27North Ascender 30A is powered by Ford F550's 6.7-liter, liquid-cooled, "Power Stroke" turbo-diesel V8 engine that generates 330hp of maximum power and 1,118.5Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors It has a full-size bed and a small kitchen

While the front portion of the 27North Ascender 30A is similar to what we find on the Ford F550 Super Duty, the motor home at the rear is fully customizable. Customers can spec the cabin with a dining room, a small kitchen with a refrigerator and an induction stove, a shower, and a full-size bed. Bulletproof panels and glass ensure the safety of passengers.

Information 27North Ascender 30A: Pricing

In the US market, the 27North Ascender 30A will set you back by $750,000 (approximately Rs. 6.1 crore) in its base avatar and $1.2 million (roughly Rs. 9.78 crore) for the fully-specced version. It is a built-to-order bespoke expedition pick-up truck based on Ford F550.