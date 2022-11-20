Auto

New-generation Lincoln Nautilus previewed ahead of launch: Check design

Lincoln Nautilus might be offered with two powertrain options. Representative image (Photo credit: Lincoln Motor Company)

The design of Lincoln Motor Company's new Nautilus SUV has been leaked ahead of its debut in the global markets. The upcoming third-generation vehicle is expected to arrive in early 2023. The luxury division of Ford has made some incremental changes to the overall look, and the car now gets a bigger grille and sporty-looking bumpers. It would be offered with two powertrain options.

Why does this story matter?

Acquired by Ford in 1922, the Lincoln Motor Company specializes in creating luxury crossovers and SUVs for the global markets.

Named after Abraham Lincoln, various models by the brand have served as the official state limousine for the presidents of the US.

The Nautilus is considered one of the top mid-size luxury SUVs across the world and has a strong presence in Asian markets.

Exteriors The SUV will flaunt all-LED lighting setup and redesigned bumpers

Lincoln Nautilus will have a typical SUV stance and flaunt a muscular and lengthy bonnet, swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a blacked-out grille, redesigned bumpers, a wide air dam, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the car will be flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights will grace the rear end.

Information It would be offered with two powertrain options

The Lincoln Nautilus will likely be offered with a 250hp, 2.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-four engine and a 2.7-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 motor that develops 335hp. The transmission duties should be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors It will be equipped with Lincoln Co-Pilot360 ADAS system

The interiors of the new-generation Lincoln Nautilus are under wraps. However, we expect the SUV to get a luxurious five-seater cabin and feature a dual-tone dashboard, a digital instrument cluster, a free-standing infotainment panel with connectivity options, and a panoramic sunroof. Ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, multiple airbags, and ADAS functions will also be available.

Information How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming Lincoln Nautilus are yet to be disclosed by the luxury automaker. We expect it to carry a premium over the current-generation model, which starts at $44,825 (approximately Rs. 36.54 lakh) in the US market.