Interiors of 2022 MG Hector SUV revealed prior to launch

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 08, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

2022 MG Hector will be offered with three powertrain options. Representative image (Photo credit: MG Motor)

MG Motor has revealed the interiors of the upcoming Hector (facelift) car in India. The 2022 iteration of the SUV features a large 14.0-inch HD touchscreen infotainment panel, which dominates the redesigned dashboard. The car will feature several exterior design elements inspired by its sibling, the Astor, and is expected to remain mechanically unaltered from the current generation vehicle.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Hector is the best-selling model for MG Motor in India. The British carmaker had debuted the capable SUV in the mid-sized category in 2019.

The 2022 version will be the first major update that the car receives on our shores and is expected to go on sale during the festive season.

The refreshed four-wheeler will primarily rival the Hyundai CRETA and Mahindra XUV700.

Exteriors The SUV will flaunt a chrome-surrounded grille and 18-inch wheels

The 2022 MG Hector will sport a clamshell bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air dam, bumper-mounted LED headlights, LED DRLs, and skid plates. On the sides, it will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, black B-pillars, roof rails, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler will be available at the rear end of the car.

Information It will be available with three powertrain options

The Hector (facelift) will be backed by a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid powertrain that generates 141hp/250Nm, a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit that makes 141hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel motor that churns out 168hp/350Nm. The mills will be mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors The car features 5 seats and 14-inch infotainment panel

The new Hector's cabin has been revealed. It has a dual-tone Oak White and Black finish and brushed metal trims. It features automatic climate control, ambient lighting, premium leather upholstery, and a multifunctional steering wheel. There is also a vertically-oriented 14.0-inch HD touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information 2022 MG Hector: Pricing

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2022 Hector will be disclosed by MG Motor in the coming months. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the current generation model, which starts at Rs. 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom).