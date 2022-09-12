Business

BMW XM SUV to go official on September 27

BMW XM SUV to go official on September 27

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 12, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

BMW XM will enter production by 2022 end (Photo credit: BMW).

German automaker BMW is expected to unveil its XM performance SUV on September 27. It will head to production by the end of this year. The car will have a head-turning appearance and a luxurious cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. It will be fueled by a plug-in hybrid powertrain that will generate a maximum power of 644hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The BMW XM was showcased in concept form in November last year. It will be the company's first standalone M model since the M1 coupe.

After its global debut, it should make its way to India as a completely built unit (CBU). Once it goes on sale here, the competition in the luxury SUV segment will certainly be raised.

Exteriors The car will sport an illuminated grille

The BMW XM will have a lengthy hood, an illuminated kidney grille, sleek LED headlights, and a wide air vent. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, regular door handles, and stylish wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and wrap-around taillamps will be available on the rear end of the car.

Information It will deliver an all-electric range of 80.5km

The BMW XM will house a 4.4-liter twin-turbo S68 V8 engine linked to an electric motor. The setup will generate 644hp/884Nm and will be linked to a ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox. It should deliver an all-electric range of 80.5km.

Interiors The SUV will get a flat-bottom steering wheel and airbags

The BMW XM will get a luxurious cabin with a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, ambient lighting, vintage-looking brown leather upholstery, and a headliner with an illuminated 3D prism structure. It should pack a curved display for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment panel. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, and EBD.

Information BMW XM: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing details of the BMW XM will be revealed at the time of its unveiling. However, in the US, it is tipped to sport a price figure of around $150,000 (roughly Rs. 1.2 crore).