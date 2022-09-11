Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Solana

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 11, 2022, 11:54 am 3 min read

Ethereum has increased 13.3% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed by 0.7% over the last 24 hours and is trading at $21,570.70. It is 8.9% higher than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.9% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,762.37. It has increased 13.3% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $413.06 billion and $212.1 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $294.72, up 0.2% from yesterday and 6.2% up from last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after moving up 0.4% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 7.8% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 0.1%) and $0.066 (up 0.6%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has risen 11.8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $34.73 (up 0.1%), $7.74 (up 0.1%), $0.000011 (down 1%), and $0.88 (up 1.2%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 11.8%, while Polka Dot has gained 6.4%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 5.7%, whereas Polygon is 0.9% up.

Data Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Helium, EOS, Waves, Terra Classic, and The Graph. They are trading at $5.42 (up 14.27%), $1.77 (up 7.54%), $5.03 (up 7.35%), $0.00044 (up 5.3%), and $0.11 (up 5.03%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.2%), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.3%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00044 (up 5.3%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Bitcoin Gold, Monero, Dash, Huobi Token, and Ravencoin. They are trading at $25.98 (down 4.31%), $156.53 (down 2.29%), $48.39 (down 2.19%), $4.68 (down 1.89%), and $0.055 (down 1.77%), respectively.

Rankings Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX saw 24-hour volumes of $18.78 billion (up 37.32%) and $0.95 billion (up 49.39%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $1.1 billion, which is up 46.81% from yesterday.

DeFi Today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (flat), $20.4 (up 0.12%), $21,560.55 (up 0.01%), $6.56 (down 0.21%), and $7.89 (down 0.09%), respectively.

NFT Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.11 (up 0.03%), $5.11 (down 0.91%), $1.67 (up 0.31%), $0.88 (down 0.24%), and $0.99 (down 0.34%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $100.91 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.14 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.19 trillion three months ago.