India-bound 2023 Nissan X-Trail goes official: Check features and price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 07, 2022, 01:52 pm 2 min read

2023 Nissan X-Trail flaunts all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Nissan)

Japanese automaker Nissan has launched the 2023 iteration of the X-Trail in the Australian market with a starting price tag of AUD 36,750 (approximately Rs. 20.28 lakh). The SUV is offered in four trim levels: ST, ST-L, Ti, and Ti-L. To recall, the brand had showcased the capable four-wheeler in India in October and has plans to bring it to our shores in 2023.

Why does this story matter?

Nissan made its debut in India in 2005. However, the brand was unable to capture the market until the launch of the popular compact SUV, the Magnite in December 2020.

After seeing a warm response for SUVs on our shores, the brand is now evaluating other capable models such as Qashqai, Juke, and the X-Trail.

When launched, the X-Trail will heat up the competition.

The SUV flaunts designer alloy wheels and silvered skid plates

The 2023 Nissan X-Trail follows the brand's modern design philosophy and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a large chrome-surrounded grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, split-type LED DRLs, silvered skid plates, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 19-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.

It is offered with multiple engine options

The Nissan X-Trail is powered by a 2.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 181hp/244Nm. It also gets a 161hp, 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol unit with a mild-hybrid system. The transmission duties are handled by a CVT gearbox.

The car features a dual-tone dashboard and premium leather upholstery

On the inside, the 2023 Nissan X-Trail has a five/seven-seater cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard with wood-finish trims, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control with rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a 10-speaker Bose sound system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

2023 Nissan X-Trail: Pricing

In the Australian market, the can be yours at AUD 36,750 (approximately Rs. 20.28 lakh) for the base ST variant and AUD 52,990 (roughly Rs. 29.23 lakh) for the range-topping Ti-L trim level. The SUV will arrive in India by late 2023.