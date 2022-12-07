Auto

Maruti Suzuki recalls Ertiga, Grand Vitara, XL6 over safety issue

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 07, 2022, 11:20 am 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a flagship model for the brand in India (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Homegrown carmaker Maruti Suzuki has recalled as many as 9,125 cars from the ARENA and NEXA line-up in India. This is done to rectify a possible defect in the front seatbelt assemblies of the Ertiga, Grand Vitara, and XL6 models manufactured between November 2-28 this year. The brand's authorized workshops will inspect and replace the faulty parts, free of cost.

What exactly is the issue?

According to Maruti Suzuki, there is a possible defect in one of the sub-parts of the height adjuster assembly of the front seatbelts in the Ertiga, Grand Vitara, and XL6 models. This may lead to failure or seat belt disassembly during critical moments such as emergency braking or crash, which would result in severe injuries to the driver and front passenger.

Same safety issue was found in Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota has also recalled 994 units of the over a similar issue. Since Grand Vitara shares the platform with its Japanese cousin, we expect a similar solution to be applied by Maruti Suzuki as well.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Price starts at Rs. 8.35 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga flaunts a muscular bonnet, swept-back projector headlights, chrome-finished door handles, dual-tone alloy wheels, and vertical LED taillights. On the inside, the MPV has wooden-finished trims on the dashboard, automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch "SmartPlay Pro" infotainment panel with connectivity options, four airbags, and a rear-view camera. It draws power from a 1.5-liter, DualJet engine in petrol (103hp/136.8Nm) and CNG guise (87hp/121.5Nm).

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price begins at Rs. 10.45 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara features a long clamshell bonnet, a chrome-studded grille, bumper-mounted LED headlamps, skid plates, 17-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. The seven-seater SUV gets a head-up display, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, connected car functions, a 9.0-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags. It is offered with two engines: a 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol mill (103hp/117Nm) and a 1.5-liter strong-hybrid setup (115hp/141Nm).

Maruti Suzuki XL6: Price starts at Rs. 11.29 lakh

Maruti Suzuki XL6 sports a sculpted hood, a chrome-slatted grille, LED headlights with DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, and smoked-effect LED taillights. Inside, the six-seater cabin has ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, rear AC vents, a 7.0-inch "SmartPlay Pro" infotainment system, multiple airbags, and a 360-degree-view camera. The MPV is fueled by a 1.5-liter, DualJet engine in two guises: petrol (103hp/136.8Nm) and CNG (87hp/121.5Nm).