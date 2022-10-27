Auto

Chinese air taxi conducts first public flight in UAE

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 27, 2022, 12:25 pm 2 min read

Chinese EV manufacturer XPeng has conducted the first public flight of its Voyager X2 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in the UAE. The two-seater vehicle flew unmanned for 90 minutes on the opening day of the GITEX Global tech show at Skydive Dubai, and the spectacle was witnessed by over 150 people. Production of the eVTOL will commence sometime in 2024.

Context Why does this story matter?

As vehicular sales continue to rise, congestion on roads is bound to increase. However, the skies remain untouched.

This is what eVTOLs want to tap into - an all-new means of mobility with no chances of traffic jams.

XPeng has described the flying demonstration of the Voyager X2 as an "important base for the next generation of flying cars."

Design The XPeng Voyager X2 sports 8 propellers

The XPeng Voyager X2 flaunts a minimalist teardrop-shaped design with eight propellers; two at each corner of the vehicle. It sports a fixed-skid type landing gear, a carbon fiber composite fuselage, and a transparent canopy over the cockpit which serves as windows. The aircraft has an empty weight of 360kg and a maximum takeoff weight of 560kg. It can be flown autonomously.

Performance The eVTOL attains a top speed of 130km/h

The XPeng Voyager X2 has two seats and a ballistic parachute for the safety of the passengers. It is powered by eight electric motors linked to batteries of an unspecified capacity. The setup allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 130km/h, cruise at an altitude of 984-1,640 feet, and fly for a time span of 35 minutes.

Information XPeng Voyager X2: Pricing and availability

XPeng will commence the production of the Voyager X2 flying taxi sometime in 2024. In the US, the electric vehicle might sport a price figure of around $126,000 (roughly Rs. 1.03 crore).