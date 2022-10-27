Auto

Super-exclusive 2023 KTM RC 8C revealed with 133hp, 889cc engine

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 27, 2022, 10:20 am 2 min read

2023 KTM RC 8C runs on an 889cc, liquid-cooled engine (Photo credit: KTM)

Austrian automaker KTM has revealed the 2023 version of the RC 8C bike for the global markets. Its production is limited to just 200 units. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler flaunts cosmetic updates and offers upgraded electronics as well as more weight-saving solutions. It is backed by a tweaked 889cc, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 132.7hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2023 KTM RC 8C is a limited-run track-only offering. It is lighter, better looking, and more powerful in comparison to its predecessor.

This vehicle is a perfect fit for racing enthusiasts and all its units should be quickly sold out once it goes on sale.

We do not know if certain units will make their way to India.

Design The bike has 17-inch wheels and a titanium exhaust

The 2023 KTM RC 8C has a muscular fuel tank, a raised windscreen, a rider-only saddle, a titanium Akrapovic exhaust, fairings with vents, and a PANKL oil cooler to aid in thermal stability. The bike packs RC 16-derived handlebar switches, a 5.0-inch TFT dashboard with a GPS data logger, and rides on 17-inch forged aluminum wheels. It stores 16-liter of fuel and weighs 142kg.

Information It runs on a 133hp, 889cc engine

The new KTM RC 8C draws power from an 889cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 132.7hp and a peak torque of 98Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox along with a quickshifter.

Safety It gets inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2023 KTM RC 8C is equipped with Brembo Stylema disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with traction control, and engine braking for better handling. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front and a WP APEX PRO 7746 shock absorber on the rear end.

Information 2023 KTM RC 8C: Pricing and availability

Only 200 units of the 2023 KTM RC 8C track-only supersport bike will be up for grabs. In the US, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model priced at $38,999 (around Rs. 32.1 lakh).