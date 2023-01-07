Auto

Honda CL300 neo-retro scrambler motorcycle breaks cover: Check features, design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 07, 2023, 10:40 am 2 min read

Honda CL300 flaunts an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has taken the wraps off its smallest neo-retro scrambler offering, the CL300, for the global markets. The motorcycle is heavily based on the Rebel 300. The bike draws design inspiration from the original CL models of the 1960s and 1970s and complies with the newest emission norms across the globe. It is powered by a 286cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 25.7hp.

Why does this story matter?

The CL moniker dates back to the early 1960s and was generally given to lightweight yet capable off-road-biased Honda motorcycles.

The updated CL300 model uses various components from its sibling, the Rebel 300, and features a slightly bigger sub-frame assembly to accommodate the larger seat and side-mounted exhaust.

However, the bike tips the scales at 172kg, nearly 19kg less than its cruiser counterpart.

The scrambler flaunts a sloping fuel tank and alloy wheels

The Honda CL300 has a typical scrambler-like stance and flaunts a sloping fuel tank, a round LED headlight with integrated DRL, a wide handlebar, a single-piece seat, a side-mounted exhaust, a chopped-off tail section, and a sleek LED taillamp unit. The scrambler packs a circular digital instrument cluster. The motorcycle rides on 19-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) blacked-out alloy wheels.

It is backed by a 286cc, single-cylinder engine

The Honda CL300 draws power from a 286cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder engine sourced from the Rebel 300. The motor generates a maximum power of 25.7hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the safety of the rider, the Honda CL300 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance. The suspension duties on the scrambler motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Honda CL300: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Honda CL300 are yet to be disclosed by the Japanese bikemaker. We expect the scrambler motorcycle to be priced at around Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom) if launched in India.