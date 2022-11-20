Auto

Limited-run CAKE Bukk EV sold out within a week

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 20, 2022, 04:50 pm

The CAKE Bukk rides on wire-spoked aluminum wheels (Photo credit: CAKE)

Swedish EV maker CAKE has announced that all units of the limited edition Bukk motorcycle have been sold out. The off-road-focused EV was launched at the recently concluded EICMA 2022 motor show, and the entire batch of 50 units was booked within a week. The all-electric two-wheeler is backed by a 21.4hp, frame-mounted electric motor paired with a 2.9kWh battery pack.

CAKE began its journey as an EV maker in 2016, with its first model, the Kalk, making its debut in 2018 in the European region.

The Sweden-based automaker gained popularity for offering all-electric two-wheelers with lightweight yet sturdy frames, providing an overall nimble ride and handling.

The brand has also started its "CAKE World Race" one-make motocross series for off-roading enthusiasts.

The limited-edition Bukk has a typical upright stance of a motocross offering. The EV sits on a forged aircraft-grade aluminum frame and flaunts a prominent beak-like front fender, a wide handlebar, a slim tank-like panel, a lengthy single-piece seat, and a sharply tapered tail section. The all-electric motorcycle rides on lightweight wire-spoked aluminum wheels and tips the scales at 85kg.

The off-road-focused Bukk is powered by a frame-mounted electric motor paired with an IP-rated 2.9kWh battery pack. The setup generates a maximum power of 21.4hp and a peak torque of 420Nm. The battery can last for three hours of "Enduro" riding on a single charge.

For the safety of the rider, the Bukk comes equipped with "Formula" disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a multi-mode regenerative braking system for better control on loose surfaces. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by "Black WP Cone Valve" telescopic forks at the front and an adjustable "Ohlins S46" mono-shock unit at the rear.

Only 50 units of the CAKE Bukk will be produced globally, and all units of the off-road-focused motorcycle have been sold out. The EV carries a price tag of $14,970 (approximately Rs. 12.2 lakh) in the global markets.