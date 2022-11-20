Auto

Kawasaki Vulcan S v/s Benelli 502C: Which one is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 20, 2022, 04:15 am 3 min read

Benelli has hiked the price of the 502C model in India by Rs. 18,000 this month. It happens to be the fourth price revision for the bike this year. This takes the cruiser motorcycle's starting price tag to Rs. 5.7 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price bracket, it competes against an established rival in form of the Kawasaki Vulcan S. But which one is better?

Context Why does this story matter?

Kawasaki is one of the best-known bikemakers in India. The brand has a wide reach for after-sales services due to its partnership with the homegrown brand Bajaj Auto.

The Japanese marque introduced the Vulcan S on our shores in 2017, and it has been a leader in the sub-800cc cruiser category ever since.

However, competition has grown intensely with the arrival of Benelli's 502C.

Design Benelli 502C is visually more pleasing

The Kawasaki Vulcan S features a 14-liter sloping fuel tank, a wide handlebar, an oval-shaped halogen headlamp, an under-belly exhaust, split-type seats, a rounded rear fender, and a sleek LED taillamp. The Benelli 502C has a 21-liter muscular fuel tank, LED headlamp with DRLs, dual-tip exhaust, a stepped-up seat, and a slim tail section with split-type LED taillights. Both motorcycles ride on alloy wheels.

Performance Kawasaki Vulcan S has a more powerful engine

Kawasaki Vulcan S draws power from a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 59.9hp of power at 7,500rpm and 62.4Nm of torque at 6,600rpm. Benelli 502C is backed by a 500cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that churns out 46.8hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 46Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. Transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety Both are equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, both the Kawasaki Vulcan S and Benelli 502C are equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. For suspension duties, the former gets telescopic forks on the front, while the latter has inverted front forks. Both motorcycles come equipped with a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock unit.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the Kawasaki Vulcan S retails at Rs. 6.4 lakh, while the Benelli 502C ranges between Rs. 5.7 lakh and Rs. 5.8 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Vulcan S has a bigger engine and a neo-retro vibe. However, our vote goes in favor of the Benelli 502C for its superior looks, more safety features, and an overall better value-for-money proposition.