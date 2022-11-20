Auto

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 to debut in January 2023

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 20, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 rides on alloy wheels (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the Super Meteor 650 in India in January 2023. The Chennai-based brand revealed the motorcycle for the global markets at the EICMA 2022. This happens to be its third offering to use the critically-acclaimed 648cc, parallel-twin engine after the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650. The cruiser motorcycle will be a flagship model for the brand here.

Context Why does this story matter?

After the success of the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650, Royal Enfield is now ready to launch the Super Meteor 650 in India.

It is the first motorcycle from the brand to sport a feet-forward riding posture, typically seen on cruisers.

When launched, the two-wheeler will heat up the competition in the sub-800cc segment and should undercut its rivals by a big margin.

Design The cruiser flaunts a teardrop-shaped tank and all-LED lighting setup

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has a retro-inspired look and flaunts a 15.7-liter teardrop-shaped fuel tank with metallic badging, a wide handlebar, an upright windscreen, split-type seats with a cushioned backrest, dual exhaust, circular LED headlamp, and round LED taillamp. The cruiser packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and an optional Tripper Navigation pod. It rides on 19-inch (front) and 16-inch (rear) alloy wheels.

Information It draws power from a 47hp, 648cc parallel-twin engine

The Super Meteor 650 is backed by the same 648cc, parallel-twin engine from the Interceptor 650. The motor generates a maximum power of 47hp and a peak torque of 52Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Safety It is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance. The suspension duties on the cruiser motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be disclosed by the bikemaker at its launch event in January. We expect the motorcycle to carry a price tag of around Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

