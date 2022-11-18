Auto

Benelli 502C becomes costlier by Rs. 18,000: Check revised price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 18, 2022, 05:16 pm 2 min read

Benelli 502C features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Benelli)

Benelli has hiked the prices of the 502C model in India by Rs. 18,000. This happens to be the fourth price revision for the cruiser motorcycle on our shores. The overall cost of the bike has gone up by Rs. 45,000 in nine months. The two-wheeler remains mechanically unchanged and is powered by a 500cc, parallel-twin engine.

Benelli is renowned across the world for providing high-performance motorcycles with reasonably affordable price tags. The Italian brand follows the same strategy in the Indian market as well.

The 502C is a cruiser model that debuted in 2021 and has been praised by critics and customers alike for its relaxed ergonomics and powerful engine.

However, the newest price hike might affect the bike's demand.

Design The cruiser flaunts a muscular fuel tank and dual exhaust

The Benelli 502C has a typical power-cruiser silhouette and flaunts a muscular 21-liter fuel tank, a wide handlebar, an angular LED headlight with DRLs, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, an upswept dual exhaust system, a stepped-up seat, slim tail sections, and dual LED taillamp units. It packs a blue-backlit LCD instrument console and has a seat height of 750mm. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information It is backed by a 500cc, parallel-twin engine

The Benelli 502C draws power from a 500cc, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, parallel-twin engine that churns out 46.8hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 46Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the Benelli 502C comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved ride and handling characteristics. The suspension duties on the cruiser motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front and an oil-damped, coil spring mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Benelli 502C: Pricing

After the newest price revision, the Benelli 502C now retails at Rs. 5.7 lakh for the Matte Cognac Red variant, Rs. 5.75 lakh for the Glossy Black model, and Rs. 5.8 lakh for the Matte Black color option.