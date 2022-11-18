2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee v/s Land Rover Discovery Sport
SUV specialist Jeep has launched the 2022 iteration of the Grand Cherokee in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 77.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The flagship model competes in the full-size luxury SUV segment. It goes up against the Discovery Sport from the legendary British marque Land Rover. Does the newcomer have enough grunt to go head-to-head with the established rival? Let's find out.
- Both Jeep and Land Rover are legends in the SUV category, with iconic models such as the Wrangler and Defender showcasing their off-road prowess and reliable nature for the respective brands.
- Land Rover has been in India for quite some time and is popular amongst affluent personalities in the country.
- However, Jeep has also been gaining traction since it arrived in 2017.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee flaunts a muscular hood, a signature seven-slatted grille, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, a wide air dam, sleek LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch designer wheels. The Land Rover Discovery Sport features a sculpted clamshell bonnet, projector LED headlights with DRLs, wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, flared wheel arches, and 19-inch alloy wheels.
The Grand Cherokee is powered by a 2.0-liter, inline-four, twin-turbocharged, petrol engine that develops 269hp/400Nm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed gearbox with a "Selec-Terrain" four-wheel-drive system. The Discovery Sport draws power either from a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol unit (247hp/365Nm) or a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel motor (296hp/430Nm). Both are paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox along with a "Terrain Response 2" all-wheel-drive system.
The Grand Cherokee has wooden trims on the dashboard, premium leather upholstery, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, and a floating-type 10.1-inch infotainment panel with a secondary passenger-side screen. The Discovery Sport gets a dual-tone dashboard, multi-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, premium leather upholstery, and a 10-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system. Both SUVs feature a seven-seater cabin.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee will set you back by Rs. 77.5 lakh, while the Land Rover Discovery Sport can be yours at Rs. 71.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Jeep looks rugged and features premium wooden trims in its spacious cabin. However, our vote goes in favor of the Land Rover for its modern looks, tech-forward cabin, capable off-roading hardware, and overall value-for-money proposition.