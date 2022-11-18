Auto

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee v/s Land Rover Discovery Sport

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 18, 2022, 04:57 pm 3 min read

Both SUVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

SUV specialist Jeep has launched the 2022 iteration of the Grand Cherokee in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 77.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The flagship model competes in the full-size luxury SUV segment. It goes up against the Discovery Sport from the legendary British marque Land Rover. Does the newcomer have enough grunt to go head-to-head with the established rival? Let's find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

Both Jeep and Land Rover are legends in the SUV category, with iconic models such as the Wrangler and Defender showcasing their off-road prowess and reliable nature for the respective brands.

Land Rover has been in India for quite some time and is popular amongst affluent personalities in the country.

However, Jeep has also been gaining traction since it arrived in 2017.

Exteriors Jeep Grand Cherokee has butch SUV looks

The Jeep Grand Cherokee flaunts a muscular hood, a signature seven-slatted grille, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, a wide air dam, sleek LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch designer wheels. The Land Rover Discovery Sport features a sculpted clamshell bonnet, projector LED headlights with DRLs, wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, flared wheel arches, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Performance Land Rover Discovery Sport gets two powertrain options

The Grand Cherokee is powered by a 2.0-liter, inline-four, twin-turbocharged, petrol engine that develops 269hp/400Nm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed gearbox with a "Selec-Terrain" four-wheel-drive system. The Discovery Sport draws power either from a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol unit (247hp/365Nm) or a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel motor (296hp/430Nm). Both are paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox along with a "Terrain Response 2" all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors Both SUVs get seven seats and a panoramic sunroof

The Grand Cherokee has wooden trims on the dashboard, premium leather upholstery, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, and a floating-type 10.1-inch infotainment panel with a secondary passenger-side screen. The Discovery Sport gets a dual-tone dashboard, multi-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, premium leather upholstery, and a 10-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system. Both SUVs feature a seven-seater cabin.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

The Jeep Grand Cherokee will set you back by Rs. 77.5 lakh, while the Land Rover Discovery Sport can be yours at Rs. 71.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Jeep looks rugged and features premium wooden trims in its spacious cabin. However, our vote goes in favor of the Land Rover for its modern looks, tech-forward cabin, capable off-roading hardware, and overall value-for-money proposition.