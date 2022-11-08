Auto

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, with retro looks, goes official

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 08, 2022, 04:07 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is powered by a 648cc, parallel-twin engine (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Chennai-based Royal Enfield has unveiled its Super Meteor 650 bike at the EICMA 2022 in Italy. The cruiser is offered in three variants, namely Astral, Celestial, and Interstellar. The motorbike has a stylish design and offers several features, including a full-LED setup for lighting. It is backed by a 648cc, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 47.5hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Super Meteor 650 is Royal Enfield's flagship model and the third offering in its 650cc line-up, after the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650.

It is built on the company's acclaimed J-series platform and houses a parallel-twin engine with excellent NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) levels.

Once it goes on sale, the rivalry in the Indian market will be raised.

Design The bike has twin exhausts

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has a retro-inspired look, featuring a lengthy windscreen, split-style seats with a cushioned pillion backrest, a wide handlebar, and dual side-mounted exhausts. The bike packs an all-LED lighting setup, a semi-digital instrument cluster with support for Tripper Navigation, and rides on alloy wheels. It can store 15.7-liter of fuel and tips the scales at 241kg.

Information It is fueled by a 648cc, parallel-twin engine

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is underpinned by the J-series platform. Akin to its 650cc siblings, it runs on a 648cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 47hp/52Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Safety It gets twin rear shock absorbers

In terms of safety equipment, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Dual-channel ABS is also offered to avoid skidding on the roads. The suspension duties on the cruiser bike are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Price

Royal Enfield will disclose the pricing details of its flagship model, the Super Meteor 650, in India at the time of its debut. However, the vehicle is likely to bear a price figure of around Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).