Auto

Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar breaks cover with hybrid powertrain

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 30, 2022, 06:40 pm 2 min read

Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar is equipped with the brand's Energy Recovery System (ERS) (Photo credit: Ferrari)

Italian marque Ferrari has unveiled the 499P Le Mans Hypercar for the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). The race car features a special livery from the 1970s. The "499" in the moniker refers to the capacity of each cylinder in cubic centimeters, while the "P" stands for "prototype." It is powered by the same 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine from the 296 GT3.

Why does this story matter?

Known for its racing prowess, Scuderia Ferrari has been victorious in motorsport events such as World Endurance Championship, Le Mans, and Formula 1.

The 499P Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) represents the return of the Italian marque to the top tier of endurance racing after a span of 50 years.

It will be first seen in action at the upcoming "1000 Miles of Sebring."

It flaunts a fixed rear wing and full-width LED taillight

The Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar has an aggressive front fascia and flaunts a sharp and sculpted bonnet with functional air scoops, a front air splitter, a raked windscreen, and sleek LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by air vents, a carbon fiber fin, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A full-width LED taillight, a fixed rear wing, and a diffuser grace the rear.

It is backed by a 3.0-liter, V6 hybrid powertrain

The 499P Le Mans Hypercar draws power from the same 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine from the 296 GT3 race car and is paired with an F1-derived electric motor. The setup generates a combined maximum output of 952hp. It is mated to a 7-speed sequential gearbox.

The race car features a single-seater cockpit

The 499P Le Mans Hypercar has a centrally-positioned single-seater cockpit, as approved by the FIA. On the inside, the race car features a carbon fiber bucket seat, a six-point racing harness, a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, and multiple toggle switches dedicated to various electronic racing aids. The car fits also into the new, stringent Le Mans hypercar regulations for the 2023 season.

What about its availability?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar are unavailable to the general public, as the vehicle is strictly designed for racing purposes. It features elements from the brand's GT race car.