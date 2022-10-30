Auto

Maruti Suzuki recalls Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 30, 2022, 06:02 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is an entry-level model in the brand's NEXA portfolio (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has issued a recall for 9,925 units of the Wagon R, Celerio, and Ignis cars in India to rectify an issue with the rear brake assembly pin. Vehicles manufactured between August 3 and September 1 this year are affected by this problem. The brand is contacting customers as well as arranging replacement parts at various authorized service stations across the country.

Context Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki detected a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin of the above-mentioned models. The faulty part causes a peculiar noise and could cause a potential breakdown if left unchecked.

The homegrown carmaker has issued a recall order as a precautionary measure, considering the safety of customers.

Replacement of faulty parts will be done by the company free of cost.

Car #1 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Price starts at Rs. 5.25 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is offered in four trim levels. The hatchback has a sleek mono-slat grille, swept-back headlights, 15-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around taillights. On the inside, it has a five-seater cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options, dual airbags, and rear parking sensors. The car is powered by a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine that develops 66hp/89Nm.

Car #2 Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Price begins at Rs. 5.35 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available in four variants in India. The hatchback gets a muscular bonnet, projector headlights, roof rails, skid plates, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the spacious cabin features a semi-digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and dual airbags. The car draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine which produces 82hp/113Nm.

Car #3 Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Price starts at Rs. 5.47 lakh

Maruti Suzuki WagonR has four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The car has a tall boy design and flaunts a sculpted bonnet, large headlights, a chrome-garnished grille, bumper-mounted fog lamps, and vertically-stacked taillamps. The five-seater cabin features manual AC, a multifunctional steering wheel, multiple airbags, and ABS. It is offered with a 1.0-liter engine (CNG and petrol forms) and a 1.2-liter petrol mill.