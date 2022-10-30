Maruti Suzuki recalls Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis in India
Maruti Suzuki has issued a recall for 9,925 units of the Wagon R, Celerio, and Ignis cars in India to rectify an issue with the rear brake assembly pin. Vehicles manufactured between August 3 and September 1 this year are affected by this problem. The brand is contacting customers as well as arranging replacement parts at various authorized service stations across the country.
- Maruti Suzuki detected a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin of the above-mentioned models. The faulty part causes a peculiar noise and could cause a potential breakdown if left unchecked.
- The homegrown carmaker has issued a recall order as a precautionary measure, considering the safety of customers.
- Replacement of faulty parts will be done by the company free of cost.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio is offered in four trim levels. The hatchback has a sleek mono-slat grille, swept-back headlights, 15-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around taillights. On the inside, it has a five-seater cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options, dual airbags, and rear parking sensors. The car is powered by a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine that develops 66hp/89Nm.
The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available in four variants in India. The hatchback gets a muscular bonnet, projector headlights, roof rails, skid plates, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the spacious cabin features a semi-digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and dual airbags. The car draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine which produces 82hp/113Nm.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR has four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The car has a tall boy design and flaunts a sculpted bonnet, large headlights, a chrome-garnished grille, bumper-mounted fog lamps, and vertically-stacked taillamps. The five-seater cabin features manual AC, a multifunctional steering wheel, multiple airbags, and ABS. It is offered with a 1.0-liter engine (CNG and petrol forms) and a 1.2-liter petrol mill.