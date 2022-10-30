BMW R 1250 R v/s Ducati Monster: Which is better?
BMW Motorrad has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the R 1250 R. The updated roadster offering from the German marque gets an all-new LED headlight along with multiple electronic riding aids. It goes up against the segment leader, the Ducati Monster, which has a large fan base due to its nimble handling characteristics. But which one is better? Let's find out.
- The 2023 BMW R 1250 R follows an evolutionary design philosophy but retains the typical roadster silhouette from the outgoing model.
- The bike offers the ease of handling associated with a roadster along with a reliable boxer-twin engine.
- However, Ducati has upped the game by offering a monocoque frame and the iconic L-twin Testastretta engine with the Monster model.
BMW R 1250 R has a muscular 17.8-liter fuel tank, an angular LED headlamp, split-type seats with a rear seat cowl, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. Ducati Monster gets a sculpted 14-liter fuel tank, an oval-shaped LED headlamp, dual upswept exhaust, split-type seats, and a slim LED taillamp. Both motorcycles pack a full-color TFT instrument cluster and ride on 17-inch wheels.
The R 1250 R draws power from a 1,254cc, air-and-liquid-cooled, boxer-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 136hp at 7,750rpm and a peak torque of 142Nm at 6,250rpm. The Monster is backed by a 937cc, L-twin Testastretta liquid-cooled engine that develops 111hp of maximum power at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 93Nm at 6,500rpm. Both motorcycles are equipped with a 6-speed gearbox.
In terms of rider safety, both R 1250 R and Monster are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. The Monster also gets wheelie control and launch control. Suspension duties on both motorcycles are handled by inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The Ducati Monster currently ranges between Rs. 12.49 lakh and Rs. 12.69 lakh in India, while the 2023 BMW R 1250 R is expected to carry a price tag above Rs. 12.36 lakh when launched here (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the Ducati model for its muscular looks, better electronics suite, and overall better value-for-money proposition.