BMW R 1250 R v/s Ducati Monster: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 30, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Both motorcycles ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

BMW Motorrad has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the R 1250 R. The updated roadster offering from the German marque gets an all-new LED headlight along with multiple electronic riding aids. It goes up against the segment leader, the Ducati Monster, which has a large fan base due to its nimble handling characteristics. But which one is better? Let's find out.

The 2023 BMW R 1250 R follows an evolutionary design philosophy but retains the typical roadster silhouette from the outgoing model.

The bike offers the ease of handling associated with a roadster along with a reliable boxer-twin engine.

However, Ducati has upped the game by offering a monocoque frame and the iconic L-twin Testastretta engine with the Monster model.

Design Ducati Monster is visually more appealing

BMW R 1250 R has a muscular 17.8-liter fuel tank, an angular LED headlamp, split-type seats with a rear seat cowl, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. Ducati Monster gets a sculpted 14-liter fuel tank, an oval-shaped LED headlamp, dual upswept exhaust, split-type seats, and a slim LED taillamp. Both motorcycles pack a full-color TFT instrument cluster and ride on 17-inch wheels.

Performance BMW R 1250 R gets a more powerful engine

The R 1250 R draws power from a 1,254cc, air-and-liquid-cooled, boxer-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 136hp at 7,750rpm and a peak torque of 142Nm at 6,250rpm. The Monster is backed by a 937cc, L-twin Testastretta liquid-cooled engine that develops 111hp of maximum power at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 93Nm at 6,500rpm. Both motorcycles are equipped with a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety The Ducati Monster offers a bigger safety net

In terms of rider safety, both R 1250 R and Monster are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. The Monster also gets wheelie control and launch control. Suspension duties on both motorcycles are handled by inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

The Ducati Monster currently ranges between Rs. 12.49 lakh and Rs. 12.69 lakh in India, while the 2023 BMW R 1250 R is expected to carry a price tag above Rs. 12.36 lakh when launched here (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the Ducati model for its muscular looks, better electronics suite, and overall better value-for-money proposition.