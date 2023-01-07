Auto

Ram 1500 Revolution concept electric pick-up truck showcased: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 07, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Ram 1500 Revolution concept EV flaunts a glass roof (Photo credit: Ram)

Ram, the pick-up truck division of US-based automaker Dodge, has unveiled the 1500 Revolution concept vehicle at CES 2023. The concept EV uses the Stellantis STLA architecture with body-on-frame construction. The EV uses the modern 800V DC fast-charging system that claims to add 160km of driving range in just 10 minutes. The car also features four-wheel steering with articulation of up to 15 degrees.

Why does this story matter?

Known as the pick-up truck division of Dodge, Ram became an individual sub-brand under the Stellantis group in 2010.

The automaker has spawned five generations of the ICE-powered Ram 1500 model to date.

However, with electrification taking center stage in the automotive industry and rivals such as Ford and Chevrolet getting a headstart, the brand has now showcased the 1500 Revolution BEV concept model.

The pick-up truck rolls on 24-inch alloy wheels

The Ram 1500 Revolution concept EV retains few design elements of the ICE-powered sibling and flaunts a sculpted hood, full-width DRLs with an illuminated RAM logo, sleek LED headlights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the EV is flanked by cameras in place of ORVMs and 24-inch alloy wheels with chunky 35-inch off-road tires. Connected LED taillamps are available at the rear.

It supports an 800V DC fast-charging system

The Ram 1500 Revolution concept EV draws power from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup that is linked to a large battery pack. The EV supports 800V DC fast-charging system as well. The power figures are yet to be announced by the carmaker.

It features an augmented reality heads-up display and ambient lighting

On the inside, the Ram 1500 Revolution concept EV has a spacious four-seater cabin with a minimalistic dashboard design, premium upholstery made using sustainable materials, ambient lighting, a collapsable steering wheel, and an augmented reality heads-up display. The EV packs a sliding primary touchscreen infotainment panel and a removable tablet-like secondary screen. Passengers' safety is handled by autonomous driving systems with Level 3 capability.

How much will it cost?

The pricing details of the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV are currently not available as the vehicle is still in an early concept stage, with the final production model planned for 2024. Once launched, it will rival Ford F150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado EV.