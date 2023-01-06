Auto

Andretti Global and General Motors collaborate to join Formula 1

Andretti Global and General Motors collaborate to join Formula 1

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 06, 2023, 06:42 pm 2 min read

Formula One race car reaches a top speed of around 350km/h (Photo credit: Formula One)

Considered two powerhouses in the US automotive world, Andretti Global and General Motors are joining forces to enter the FIA Formula One World Championship as a new team, under the name "Andretti Cadillac." With the popularity of F1 rising in the US in recent years, the team is planning to submit an 'Expression of Interest' when the FIA opens the formal process.

Why does this story matter?

Touted as the pinnacle of open-wheel formula racing, F1 is one of the most exciting as well as dangerous motorsport events, spanning over five continents over the duration of a season.

However, it took a while for the sport to gain popularity in the US, primarily due to the lack of more than one Grand Prix in the last few years.

Only one US-based team competes in F1

As of now, the only US-based team on the grid is the Haas F1 team. The Gene Haas-owned team entered the motorsport in the 2016 season with Romain Grosjean and Esteban Gutiérrez as their drivers. The best result the team had was in 2018 when they finished 5th in the constructor championship as well as scored their first-ever fastest lap in the Singapore GP.

Cadillac and F1 both have growing global appeal

Mark Reuss, President of General Motors said, "General Motors is honored to team with Andretti Global on this historic moment in racing." He further added that they (the Andretti Cadillac team) would be proud to bring distinct American innovation and design to F1.

Three US-based Grand Prix are scheduled in the 2023 season

The rise in popularity of Formula 1 on US soil, primarily due to Netflix's Drive to Survive show, has prompted the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and various F1 promoters to include more than one Grand Prix over there. The 2023 season will see races happening in Miami (May 05-07), Austin (October 20-22), and for the first time in Las Vegas (November 16-18).

What will Andretti Cadillac mean for motorsports in the US?

The name Andretti has a rich history in motorsport, with Mario Andretti having won races in Formula One, IndyCar, the World Sportscar Championship, and NASCAR. With a racing pedigree of over a century between Andretti Global and General Motors, their entry into Formula 1 will open up new opportunities for young and upcoming racers from the US to compete in the pinnacle of motorsport.