Porsche 99X Gen3 Formula E race car revealed: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 12, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Porsche 99X Gen3 Formula E race car tips the scales at 840kg (Photo credit: Porsche)

Legendary automaker Porsche has showcased its GenE Formula E race car ahead of the brand's fourth season in the top-tier sustainable motorsport. The car will be fielded by the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team in the 2023 season and features an aggressive look inspired by the company's tagline, "Driven by Dreams." It will be driven by Antonio Felix da Costa and Pascal Wehrlein.

Why does this story matter?

Since 2014, Formula E is considered a torch-bearer in all-electric motorsport. It is the pinnacle of sustainable open-wheel Formula Racing.

Porsche entered the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in 2019 and clinched the drivers' championship title in the maiden season with Antonio Felix da Costa.

The upcoming ninth season of the motorsport will see the all-new Gen3 race cars in action.

Design The race car flaunts an edgy design with sleek bodywork

As directed by the Fedration Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), Porsche has designed the Gen3 race car using lightweight materials such as linen and recycled carbon fiber to reduce the overall carbon footprint by over 10%. The race car looks edgy with the red, white, and black colored TAG Heuer Porsche team decals. The updated all-electric racing car tips the scales at 840kg.

Information It is backed by a 476hp electric powertrain

The Porsche 99X Gen3 race car is powered by a 476hp dual electric motor setup with a new-generation battery pack. However, the car is driven by the motor on the rear axle, while the front axle motor is used for energy regeneration purposes.

Safety It features the "Halo" crash-protection system and four-point safety harness

Safety has been the top priority in the world of open-wheel, single-seater racing. The Porsche 99X Gen3 race car comes equipped with a carbon fiber reinforced cockpit, a "Halo" crash-protection system (mandatory since 2018 in all Formula Racing formats), and a four-point safety harness with quick release function. The use of fire-retardant material in the cockpit provides additional safety for the driver.

Quote Gen3 race car represents a technological milestone for the German marque

Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President for Porsche Motorsport said, "Our development team in Weissach have invested a great deal of work, experience, heart, and soul into this race car." He further added that the Porsche 99X Gen3 represents a technological milestone in all-electric racing.