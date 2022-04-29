Auto

Formula E reveals Gen3 race car: Check features and specifications

Written by Pradnesh Naik Edited by Mudit Dube Apr 29, 2022, 02:52 pm 3 min read

Gen3 cars are shorter and narrower than Gen2 to allow for more competitive racing (Photo credit: Formula E)

Formula E and the Fedration Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) have officially unveiled the all-electric 2023 Gen3 race car in Monaco. The new-generation race car features an angular design language, and is designed and optimized for street circuits. The launch took place ahead of the Monaco ePrix, which is set to take place on April 30 at 6:30pm (IST).

Context Why does this story matter?

With the environment becoming a top priority, Formula E is considered a torch-bearer in the frontiers of all-electric motorsport.

With the launch of the Gen3, the FIA and Formula E are trying to show the world that high-performance racing and sustainability can co-exist without compromise.

Seven teams have already registered for the upcoming Season 9 of the FIA World Championship.

Performance It has 40% more power than the current Gen2 car

The Gen3 arrives as the fastest Formula E car yet, with a top speed of over 322km/h - around 40km/h more than Gen2 cars. Around 40% of the energy required for racing will be recovered using the car's 600kW regenerative braking system. It also gets front and rear powertrain setup, generating a maximum power of 470hp as compared to Gen2's output of 335hp.

Design It uses recycled carbon fiber for bodywork

With the focus on sustainability, the new Gen3 cars use linen and recycled carbon fiber in bodywork construction. This not only reduces the carbon footprint but has also helped reduce the overall weight by 60kg compared to Gen2 cars (840kg v/s 900kg). The new Gen3 car is also much more angular and is the first formula car to not have rear hydraulic brakes.

Dimensions Gen3 race car is also more compact

The current Gen2 car is 5,200mm in length with a wheelbase of 3,100mm, height of 1063.5mm, and 1,800mm width. In comparison, the Gen3 car is much more compact. It is 5,016.2mm long with a wheelbase of 2970.5mm, height of 1023.4mm and width of 1,700mm. With shorter dimensions and powerful dual-motor system, the Gen3 cars are expected to provide better racing on tight street circuits.

Official words 'Gen3 disrupts and challenges the conventions of motorsport'

"The Gen3 disrupts and challenges the conventions of motorsport, setting the benchmark for performance, efficiency and sustainability without compromise," said Jamie Reigle, Chief Executive Officer, Formula E. "Together with the FIA, we are proud to reveal the Gen3 to Formula E fans and demonstrate to the wider sports industry how elite sport, high performance, and sustainability can successfully co-exist" in Formula E World Championship.