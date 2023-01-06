Auto

BMW Motorrad updates select ADV offerings with new paint schemes

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 06, 2023, 06:00 pm 2 min read

BMW R 1250 GS gets three riding modes as standard

BMW Motorrad has updated the F 850 GS, R 1250 GS, and R 1250 GS Adventure models with the GS Trophy edition colors. All ADVs now feature a new Gravity blue metallic paintwork with eye-catching graphics that celebrate the spirit of the International GS Trophy event. Apart from the cosmetic change, all three bikes remain mechanically unaltered from the standard variants.

Why does this story matter?

German marque BMW Motorrad organized the 8th International GS Trophy motoring event last year in September.

57 participants took part in the week-long challenge that requires great riding skills, stamina, and determination to complete, what is touted as, the ultimate off-road adventure on motorcycles.

To commemorate the successful completion of the off-roading event, the brand has introduced new paint schemes for its ADVs.

BMW F 850 GS

BMW F 850 GS is one of the most capable middleweight ADVs across the globe. It flaunts a muscular fuel tank, a prominent beak, an upright windshield, an upswept exhaust, and wire-spoked wheels. For rider safety, it gets disc brakes on both wheels, ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It draws power from an 853cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 94hp/92Nm.

BMW R 1250 GS

BMW R 1250 GS is considered a benchmark in the liter-class ADV category. It sports a sloping fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, a full-LED lighting setup, and wire-spoked wheels. For safety, it has disc brakes, ABS Pro, traction control, riding modes, a central spring front strut, and a single-sided BMW Paralever rear suspension unit. It runs on a 1,254cc, boxer-twin engine that generates 134hp/143Nm.

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

A slightly tougher version of the standard model, the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure features a few upgrades to its cosmetic and mechanical aspects. It is offered with better crash protection at both the front and rear, a full-color TFT instrument cluster with the latest connectivity options, and heavy-duty wire-spoke wheels. It is offered with the same 1,254cc, boxer-twin engine from the standard model.