Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet launched at Rs. 1.3 crore

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 06, 2023, 01:25 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet is equipped with Adaptive Highbeam Assist (Photo credit: Mercedes-AMG)

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-AMG has introduced the E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet in India with a sticker price tag of Rs. 1.3 crore (ex-showroom). The roadster model happens to be the first launch for the automaker on our shores this year. The model retains the design elements from its coupe sibling and features special MANUFAKTUR finishes in "Patagonia Red" and "Blue Magno" paint schemes.

Why does this story matter?

The performance-oriented AMG division of Mercedes-Benz has a cult-like fan following across the globe for its capable V6, V8, and V12 engines.

The automaker has also established a strong presence in the Indian market over the last decade.

The E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet model is the newest to join the brand's line-up on our shores and is powered by a 3.0-liter, inline-six, turbo-petrol engine.

The roadster flaunts a Panamericana grille and AMG-specific alloy wheels

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet has a typical roadster silhouette and flaunts a lengthy and muscular hood, a large Panamericana grille, sweptback Matrix LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, and a wide air dam. The car is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, two large frameless doors, a retractable fabric roof, and AMG-specific alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps are available at the rear end.

It is backed by a 3.0-liter, inline-six engine

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet draws power from a 3.0-liter, inline-six, turbo-petrol engine linked to a mild-hybrid system. The mill generates a maximum power of 430hp and a peak torque of 520Nm. The motor is mated to a 9-speed 'SPEEDSHIFT' gearbox.

It features Nappa leather upholstery and AMG Performance steering wheel

On the inside, the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet has a sporty four-seater cabin and features a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, premium Nappa leather upholstery, bucket-type front seats, automatic climate control, and an "AMG Performance" multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. It packs two 12.3-inch HD screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by seven airbags and ADAS functions.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet: Pricing

In India, the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet can be yours with a starting sticker price tag of Rs. 1.3 crore (ex-showroom). This happens to be the first open-top AMG model on our shores.