Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet's India launch on January 6

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 20, 2022, 07:23 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic+ will have a fully digital cockpit (Photo credit: Mercedes-AMG)

Marking the first launch of the year 2023 in India, German carmaker Mercedes-AMG is all set to launch the E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet on our shores on January 6 The roadster model follows the carmaker's modern design philosophy and features a tech-forward four-seater cabin. The car has AMG-exclusive improvements, including a trademark grille and a redesigned front splitter.

Why does this story matter?

Mercedes-Benz's AMG division is known for creating the most efficient V6, V8, and V12 engines.

The E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet is the convertible version of the company's E 53 sedan. To cater to the growing demand for luxurious and superfast cars in India, the roadster is being brought to the country as a completely built-up unit.

The car has an aggressive design language

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet flaunts the AMG family design language with the new signature grille, more prominent vents, and a front splitter. The roadster features a muscular bonnet, automatic LED headlights, sporty alloy wheels, wrap-around LED taillights, and quad exhausts. The car gets "Adaptive Highbeam Assist" function which automatically changes the headlight to a low beam, to avoid dazzling oncoming drivers.

The car derives power from a 3.0-liter petrol engine

The Cabriolet runs on a 440hp, 3.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine with an integrated generator. The setup is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission that gives power to all four wheels. It sprints from 0-100km/hr in 4.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250km/h.

The roadster has a fully digital cockpit

Inside, the four-seater roadster features flat-bottom AMG steering, ambient lighting, four-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging, and front seats with an AIRSCARF feature that keeps the passenger's neck heated. The car gets a fully digital cockpit carrying two 10.25-inch HD screens for the instrument cluster and an infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets the "Hey Mercedes" voice command support.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability of the E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet will be revealed at the time of its launch in India on January 6, 2023. We expect it to carry a premium over the current model priced at Rs. 1.02 crore (ex-showroom).