Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door fully revealed in latest spy image

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 20, 2022, 05:42 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door model gets a rugged design (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki's much-awaited Jimny 5-door, also known as Jimny LWB or Suzuki YWD, has been spotted in India ahead of its scheduled global launch at Auto Expo 2023. The first-ever camouflage-free sighting of the SUV confirms that it will not visually differ much from its 3-door sibling. It will have a longer wheelbase, five doors, and a boxy and bigger bodyshell.

Why does this story matter?

The Jimny is one of the most efficient SUVs in the world with its functional design and no-nonsense four-wheel-drive (4WD) system. It first appeared as a compact off-road car in the 1970s.

The car may come with an older 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine that has done duty in multiple Maruti Suzuki offerings in India over the last few years.

The SUV will have five doors and tailgate-mounted spare wheel

Dimensions-wise, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door model will have a WagonR-like height but with a rugged design. It will sport a clamshell bonnet, round headlights with DRLs, a raked windscreen, a vertically slatted grille, bumper-mounted fog lamps, ORVMs, and alloy wheels with flared arches. The rear end will be graced with a tailgate, bumper-integrated taillights, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel with a black covering.

It will be fuelled by a K15B petrol engine

The upcoming Jimny five-door will be fuelled by a 1.5-liter, inline-four, K-series petrol engine (codename: K15B) that produces 102hp/130Nm. The mill may be mated to either a 4-speed automatic or 5-speed manual gearbox with the brand's "All Grip Pro" AWD system.

The car will get multiple airbags and ABS

The interiors of the five-door Jimny are yet to be revealed. We expect it to feature a spacious five-seater cabin with an all-black theme, premium upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, automatic climate control, an instrument cluster, and an infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags, traction control, hill-descent control, ABS, and EBD.

What about pricing?

The pricing and availability details of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door model will be announced by the automaker at the time of its launch in India. We expect the SUV to be priced at around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).