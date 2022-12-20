Auto

Bajaj launches India's most affordable bike with anti-lock braking system

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 20, 2022, 02:48 pm 2 min read

The 2022 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS comes with a digital speedometer

Bajaj has introduced the latest version of Platina 110 which comes with single-channel ABS. It gets a refreshed design, featuring a digital speedometer with ABS and gear position/change indicators, longer front and rear suspensions, and black-colored alloy wheels. The commuter motorbike is powered by a BS6-compliant 115.45cc engine, which is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It is priced at Rs. 72,224 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Why does this story matter?

According to government norms, two-wheelers with 125cc or more displacement need to feature ABS. However, those under this capacity can use Combined Braking System.

Therefore, it is commendable to see Bajaj go beyond the mandates and offer ABS in a 110cc commuter to improve safety.

The new Platina 110 ABS is touted to be India's most affordable bike with an anti-lock braking system.

The bike sports a digital speedometer

The Bajaj Platina 110 ABS has a quilt-stitched seat, wide rubber footpads and tank pads, longer front and rear suspensions, as well as a sloping fuel tank with a 11-liter capacity. The bike packs a digital speedometer with multiple indicators, a halogen headlamp with DRL, a bulb taillight, and black-painted alloy wheels. It tips the scale at 122kg.

It runs on a 115.45cc engine

The Platina 110 ABS houses a BS6-compliant 115.45cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates 8.4hp of maximum power and 9.81Nm of peak torque. The bike equips a disc brake on the front and a drum brake with single-channel ABS on the rear. For suspension, it gets 135mm hydraulic-telescopic-type front forks and a 110mm dual spring rear shocker.

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS: Pricing and availability

The new Platina 110 commuter bike comes in Ebony Black, Gloss Pewter Grey, Cocktail Wine Red, and Saffire Blue colors. In India, it costs Rs. 72,224 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and takes on the Honda CD 110 Dream Deluxe, TVS Star City Plus, and Hero Passion Pro.