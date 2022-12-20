Bajaj launches India's most affordable bike with anti-lock braking system
Bajaj has introduced the latest version of Platina 110 which comes with single-channel ABS. It gets a refreshed design, featuring a digital speedometer with ABS and gear position/change indicators, longer front and rear suspensions, and black-colored alloy wheels. The commuter motorbike is powered by a BS6-compliant 115.45cc engine, which is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It is priced at Rs. 72,224 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Why does this story matter?
- According to government norms, two-wheelers with 125cc or more displacement need to feature ABS. However, those under this capacity can use Combined Braking System.
- Therefore, it is commendable to see Bajaj go beyond the mandates and offer ABS in a 110cc commuter to improve safety.
- The new Platina 110 ABS is touted to be India's most affordable bike with an anti-lock braking system.
The bike sports a digital speedometer
The Bajaj Platina 110 ABS has a quilt-stitched seat, wide rubber footpads and tank pads, longer front and rear suspensions, as well as a sloping fuel tank with a 11-liter capacity. The bike packs a digital speedometer with multiple indicators, a halogen headlamp with DRL, a bulb taillight, and black-painted alloy wheels. It tips the scale at 122kg.
It runs on a 115.45cc engine
The Platina 110 ABS houses a BS6-compliant 115.45cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates 8.4hp of maximum power and 9.81Nm of peak torque. The bike equips a disc brake on the front and a drum brake with single-channel ABS on the rear. For suspension, it gets 135mm hydraulic-telescopic-type front forks and a 110mm dual spring rear shocker.
Bajaj Platina 110 ABS: Pricing and availability
The new Platina 110 commuter bike comes in Ebony Black, Gloss Pewter Grey, Cocktail Wine Red, and Saffire Blue colors. In India, it costs Rs. 72,224 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and takes on the Honda CD 110 Dream Deluxe, TVS Star City Plus, and Hero Passion Pro.