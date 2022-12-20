Auto

2024 Hyundai KONA debuts with stylish looks and multiple variants

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 20, 2022, 02:40 pm 2 min read

2024 Hyundai KONA gets 12.3-inch digital infotainment system (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai has revealed the second-generation KONA subcompact crossover, featuring a bigger body. The 2024 model now includes four models and shall make its way to US showrooms next year. As for the highlights, the car flaunts a refreshed and angular look with a distinctive light bar running the entire width of the hood on the front.

The new model is longer and wider than before

The 2024 Hyundai KONA is now 4,355mm long, which is 150mm more than the outgoing model. The width has increased by 25mm while the wheelbase is up by 60mm. Both should allow for a roomier cabin. The styling of the lower front fascia is the primary differentiating factor among the 2024 Kona models, which include EV, hybrid, purely combustion-powered, and a sporty N Line.

The N Line gets edgier styling and dual rear exhausts

All new KONA models have a front light bar along the hood's edge and headlights on the outer corners. However, the lower fascia is different for all. The EV gets pixel-like elements while the standard ICE and hybrid versions sport a faux skid plate and some chrome accents. The N Line has a black grille, blacked-out roof, rear spoiler, and twin rear exhausts.

The crossover gets an all-new cabin

Inside, the 2024 Hyundai KONA's cabin looks modern and airy. It has two captain seats up front, a bench row at the back, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. You also get two 12.3-inch screens that house the digital gauge cluster and infotainment system. For safety, it should offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking cameras.

2024 Hyundai KONA: Pricing and availability

The price and availability of the 2024 Hyundai KONA will be revealed at the time of its launch expected next year. It may carry a premium over the current model which carries a starting price tag of around $21,000 (roughly Rs. 15.3 lakh).